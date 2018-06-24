Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) describes the pleasurable tingling sensation that some people experience in response to stimulating videos, activities, or sounds. Now, new research suggests that ASMR lowers heart rate and improves overall health and well-being. Share on Pinterest ASMR is described as a ‘brain tingling’ sensation that starts at the crown of the head and then descends through the rest of the body. ASMR is an Internet phenomenon. Over recent years, websites such as Reddit and YouTube have seen millions of ASMR videos posted. Such websites have also witnessed thousands of testimonials from people talking about the relaxing, static-like feeling that they get from specific stimuli, ranging from the sound of whispering to that of crumpling paper. Reportedly, the sensation starts in the crown of the head and spreads throughout the body. Dubbed ASMR in 2010 by one Facebook user, the phenomenon has been backed by little scientific research since then. But now, researchers from the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom set out to investigate whether science can confirm the anecdotal evidence of ASMR’s relaxing benefits. Giulia Poerio, of the University of Sheffield’s Department of Psychology, is the lead author of the study, and the findings are published in the journal PLOS One.

Studying ASMR online and in the laboratory Poerio explains the motivation for the research, saying that despite there being more than 13 million ASMR-inducing videos on the Internet, “[A]SMR has gone virtually unnoticed in scientific research.” “[This] is why we wanted to examine whether watching ASMR videos reliably produces feelings of relaxation and accompanying changes in the body — such as decreased heart rate.” To do so, Poerio and colleagues conducted two studies: a large online experiment and a laboratory study. In the online research, over 1,000 participants watched ASMR-inducing videos and control videos. Then, all the participants completed a survey in which they reported how often they experienced ASMR sensations during the videos and what emotional response they had to each video. Participants who reported experiencing ASMR frequently were also asked questions about what triggered their sensations. The survey revealed that individuals who experience ASMR frequently also reported higher levels of excitement and calmness, as well as lower levels of stress and sadness. Moreover, whether the participants were ASMR experiencers or not did not influence how they responded to the control videos.