Letter from the Editor: Sun, sea, and seagulls

Last week, I met with News Editor, Tim. We were just discussing some exciting news strategies when there was a loud bang on the window. We turned to look, and there he was — his beady eyes glaring at us through the glass, and his long, yellow beak tapping on the window. Steven Seagull was trying hard to get our attention.



In Brighton, United Kingdom — home to Medical News Today's editorial office — and in other seaside towns and cities across the country, seagulls are a divisive breed.

They steal food from unsuspecting victims, they rummage through trash bags, and, worst of all, it's not uncommon to have one poop on your head.

But, despite their uncouth mannerisms, there is a certain charm about them, and summer at the seaside simply wouldn't be the same without their piercing calls.

Unsurprisingly, not everyone in the MNT office agrees, with one editor stating that the one thing she hates about summer in the U.K. is the "increased risk of getting pooped on by seagulls."

But what things do the MNT editorial team enjoy about British summertime? Light evenings, beer gardens, and Pimms made the list, as did beach days, and, if we're lucky, sunny weather.

As we greet summer with open arms, the MNT team has health at the forefront of its mind. A "run club" has started up in the office, and we'll soon be adding meditation to our already popular lunchtime yoga sessions.

However, it seems that you, our wonderful readers, are looking to make some dietary changes for the summer. Our article on how cheese affects cholesterol levels proved popular, and you also wanted to learn how fasting for a day impacts the body.

Cholesterol was popular within our news content, too; our report on a study that highlighted four foods that can lower cholesterol caught your eye, and our story on how a high-salt diet might destroy "good" gut bacteria piqued your interest.

You were also interested to know how harmful eating habits and diabetes might be triggered by poor sleep, and our informative piece on low blood sugar in the mornings was widely read.

Is there a topic you'd like us to investigate? Please get in touch, and we'll get on the case. You can also catch us on Facebook and Twitter.

I'll be back next month with further updates on what's been happening in the MNT editorial office (seagull incidents and all), and I'll take a look at the articles that have whet your scientific curiosity.

Until then, have a happy and healthful July!





Honor Whiteman, Managing Editor