Differences in brain anatomy might explain why some individuals struggle to maintain a healthful diet while others do not. Share on Pinterest Your brain anatomy could be responsible for how well your diet goes. This was the conclusion that researchers came to after finding that gray matter volume in two brains regions predicted ability to exercise control over food choices. The brain regions are the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (dlPFC) and the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC). These are believed to be important for evaluating options and self-control. In a paper now published in the Journal of Neuroscience, the researchers suggest that the findings identify brain markers that might predict “dieting success and failure” and provide possible treatment targets for “obesity and related eating disorders.” The study should also advance research into better ways to assess and treat eating disorders that involve problems with self-control, such as binge eating and anorexia nervosa. “It is not always very clear,” says senior study author Hilke Plassmann, who is the INSEAD Chaired Professor of Decision Neuroscience, based at Fontainebleau in France, “how to assess these disorders.”

The ‘neuroeconomics’ of food The study belongs to the science of neuroeconomics, which analyzes the “brain functions behind decision-making.” Researchers in this field suggest that there are two mechanisms that govern how we choose the food we eat. First, we evaluate each feature of a food item. One feature, for example, may be “tastiness,” while another might be “healthfulness.” We then select the item that has the highest total value after taking into account the importance that we give to each feature. Prof. Plassmann and her colleagues wanted to investigate what brain structures might be involved in such choices and whether there is anything about them that might predict ability to select healthful ones. They studied imaging data from brain scans taken of healthy people — 45 men and 78 women — as they made choices about food. The men and women took part in a series of experiments as they underwent MRI scans of their brains.