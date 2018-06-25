Why do newborn babies grunt?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 25 Jun 2018
By Lana Burgess
Reviewed by
Usually, newborns grunt when they learn how to pass stool. However, this grunting can occasionally indicate a health issue, such as trapped mucus, gastroesophageal reflux or irregular breathing.

In this article, we explore the reasons that newborns grunt. We also discuss accompanying symptoms, home remedies, and when to see a doctor.

Is newborn grunting normal?

When newborns grunt, it can sound like they are in pain, but this is not usually true. Most often, it means that they are learning how to pass stool.

In other cases, the grunting can point to an underlying problem, and it is important to be aware of any other symptoms. The presence of these can help to determine whether the grunting is a cause for concern.

What causes newborn grunting?

Parents with a newborn baby in a nursery
Causes of newborn grunting may include having a bowel movement, irregular breathing patterns, and dreaming.

Newborns tend to grunt as they get used to having bowel movements. Doctors sometimes refer to this as grunting baby syndrome.

To pass stool, an adult often relaxes their pelvic floor and uses the stomach muscles to apply pressure which helps to move the stool through the gut.

At first, a newborn's stomach muscles are not strong enough to do this, so they use the diaphragm muscle to move their bowel. As they exercise the diaphragm, it can put pressure on the voice box, resulting in grunting.

Other causes of newborn grunting include:

  • Irregular breathing patterns. Newborns may grunt as they develop control over their breathing patterns.
  • Trapped mucus. Mucus can collect in a newborn's narrow nasal passages.
  • Dreaming. Grunting during sleep can indicate dreaming or a bowel movement.
  • Gastroesophageal reflux (GER). Also known as acid reflux, this occurs when stomach contents rise into the food pipe. It can cause discomfort, and the baby may grunt.

Related symptoms

When a newborn grunts because they are passing stool, they may also:

  • strain for several minutes
  • cry
  • turn red or purple in the face

Newborn grunting vs. constipation

lady with tattoos breast feeding her baby
A reduced appetite can be a symptom of constipation in a newborn.

Grunting baby syndrome is not the same as constipation. A newborn who grunts usually passes soft stools.

Symptoms of constipation in a newborn can include:

  • small, dry, pellet-like stools
  • fewer than three bowel movements per week
  • reduced appetite
  • a hard stomach
  • crying, discomfort, pain, or irritability before passing stool
  • foul-smelling gas and stools

The following strategies can help:

  • changing formula
  • changing the diet of the adult, if breast-feeding
  • feeding more often, to increase hydration
  • massaging the baby's stomach

Home remedies

A number of home remedies can help with newborn grunting. Depending on the cause, they include:

Learning to pass stools

When a newborn is learning to pass stools, grunting is usually normal and does not require treatment.

The grunting often stops when the newborn learns to relax their pelvic floor and the stomach muscles strengthen. This usually happens at a few months of age.

If the baby seems to have trouble passing stool, rubbing petroleum jelly on their anus can help. However, doing so too often can prevent the baby from learning to pass stool on their own.

Irregular breathing

Irregular breathing patterns are not usually a cause for concern, unless the newborn shows signs of breathing difficulties.

A baby monitor can help a caregiver to check for indications of abnormal breathing when the newborn is asleep. Some people also use movement monitors, which sound an alarm if the baby stops moving for longer than usual.

How to stop hiccups in newborns
How to stop hiccups in newborns
In their first year, most babies get hiccups, and they are not usually a cause for concern. Learn how to stop or prevent hiccups in newborns here.
Read now

Trapped mucus

A nasal aspirator can help, if a newborn is grunting because mucus is trapped in their airways.

GER

The following home remedies can help to address GER in newborns:

  • feeding the baby little and often
  • feeding the baby more slowly
  • avoiding bottle nipples with large holes, which can cause too fast a flow
  • adding a little oatmeal to thicken milk or formula, but check with a doctor first
  • burping the baby more often

If these home remedies do not help, the newborn may have a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Doctors tend to test for GERD if the newborn's digestive symptoms show no improvement, if they are not gaining weight, or if they have symptoms that can indicate lung problems. Some of these symptoms are listed below.

When to see a doctor

Concerned mother with a newborn baby speaking with a nurse
It is essential to seek urgent medical attention if the newborn seems distressed, has a fever, or pauses between breaths.

Grunting may indicate a problem if the newborn:

  • seems distressed
  • regularly grunts at the end of a breath
  • has a fever
  • has a blue tinge in the lips or tongue
  • pauses between breaths
  • flares their nostrils
  • draws in their chest as they breath

These symptoms can indicate difficulty breathing. If the newborn has any of these symptoms, seek urgent medical attention.

The doctor will most likely use an X-ray when making a diagnosis. In 2016, researchers reported that chest radiography is essential in determining the cause of respiratory distress in newborns.

Below, we describe other severe issues that can cause newborns to grunt. If a newborn has any of the following symptoms, seek medical attention right away. They may require emergency treatment.

Meningitis

In addition to grunting, symptoms of meningitis in a newborn can include:

  • fever
  • vomiting
  • floppiness of the body
  • skin blotches or a rash
  • an unusual cry

Sepsis

Sepsis is commonly described as blood poisoning. In addition to grunting, symptoms in a newborn can include:

  • fever
  • irritability
  • breathing problems
  • confusion
  • floppiness of the body
  • pauses of more than 10 seconds between breaths
  • reduced urination
  • jaundice

Heart failure

In addition to grunting, symptoms of heart failure in a newborn can include:

  • inability to gain weight
  • shortness of breath
  • falling asleep during feedings or being too tired to feed
  • coughing and lung congestion
  • sweating

Takeaway

Newborns tend to grunt when they are developing the muscle strength needed to pass stool.

The grunting is usually not a cause for concern. However, if it accompanies certain symptoms, the grunting can indicate an underlying condition.

If a newborn is grunting and has any of the more severe symptoms listed above, seek urgent medical care.

Related coverage

What is blue baby syndrome? Blue baby syndrome, also known as methemoglobinemia, is a condition that causes a baby’s skin to turn blue. While it is rare, a common cause of this discoloration is drinking formula made with water that is contaminated with nitrates. Doctors can treat blue baby syndrome, but untreated cases can be fatal. Read now
Can babies and toddlers drink almond milk? Ideally, babies should not be given milks other than breast milk until their first birthday. After that, parents may wonder what the best option is for them. While cow's milk contains protein and fat, fortified almond milk can be just as healthful when introduced into a well-balanced diet. Learn more. Read now
What to expect from a baby's first cold Newborn babies have to build their immune systems, which can mean they are susceptible to colds. There are many effective treatments for colds in newborns. Read now
Meningitis in babies: What you need to know What are the symptoms of meningitis in babies? Is it curable? How can you protect your child? Learn all about meningitis in babies in this article. Read now
Can you treat baby ear infection without antibiotics? Babies and young children are more prone to ear infections than adults. However, unless the infection is severe or present in a very young infant, antibiotics are often not necessary. Here, we look at what ear infections are and how to treat the symptoms at home while the baby’s natural defenses fight the infection. Read now
Pediatrics / Children's Health
Acid Reflux / GERD GastroIntestinal / Gastroenterology Respiratory

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 25 June 2018.

    Visit our Pediatrics / Children's Health category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pediatrics / Children's Health.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Burgess, Lana. "Why do newborn babies grunt?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 25 Jun. 2018. Web.
    25 Jun. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322249.php>

    APA
    Burgess, L. (2018, June 25). "Why do newborn babies grunt?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Pediatrics / Children's Health

Scroll to top