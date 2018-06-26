Why do I get heart palpitations after I eat?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 26 Jun 2018
By Rachel Nall RN BSN CCRN
Reviewed by
Heart palpitations occur when the heart starts to beat faster, and they feel like a fluttering in the chest, neck, or throat. Palpitations can make people feel short of breath and anxious.

If people experience heart palpitations after eating, the foods or beverages they have consumed recently may be responsible. Something in the diet might also cause a person to have heart palpitations after lying down, although this could also occur due to an underlying medical condition.

Below we explain why a person may experience heart palpitations after eating and also consider other causes.

What causes heart palpitations after eating?

The foods and beverages that a person consumes can lead to heart palpitations. Some possible causes include:

Alcohol

Heart palpitations after eating
A person may experience heart palpitations after consuming certain foods or beverages.

Alcohol is a common cause of a racing heart or heart rhythm changes.

Researchers from the University of California San Francisco found that alcohol was likely to trigger heart palpitations in people with cardiac arrhythmia.

In particular, it was a common trigger for people with atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes the top part of the heart, comprising the atria, to quiver out of rhythm with the ventricles, or lower part of the heart.

Doctors are not sure exactly why alcohol affects the heart in this way, but they do know that some people are more vulnerable to its effects than others.

Caffeine

Caffeine is another food that many researchers believe may cause heart palpitations. Caffeine occurs in:

  • coffee
  • espresso-based drinks
  • sodas
  • teas
  • chocolate
  • some energy drinks

However, a 2016 study that the Journal of the American Heart Association published found no correlation between caffeine consumption and irregular heart rhythms.

Individual reactions

People can also have individual reactions to specific foods or beverages, which may result in various symptoms. These could include heart palpitations.

A doctor will often recommend that anyone noticing symptoms after consuming certain products keeps a journal to monitor what they eat and drink and when they experience symptoms.

This might help them to link their symptoms to specific elements in their diet.

Medications for asthma, diabetes, and other conditions

People should also consider any medications that they take with meals. Some cold, allergy, and asthma medicines contain phenylephrine or pseudoephedrine, which can raise the heart rate.

People with diabetes may use insulin to lower their blood sugar. If their blood sugar gets too low after eating due to excess insulin, they may experience heart palpitations.

Supplements

Some people take dietary supplements before or after eating, which could affect their heart rate. Examples of nutritional supplements that can affect the heart rate include:

  • bitter orange
  • ephedra
  • ginseng
  • hawthorn
  • valerian

Smoking

Some people may smoke a cigarette before or after they eat, which can also cause heart palpitations.

Causes of heart palpitations after lying down

Heart palpitations after eating could be related to anxiety
Anxiety is a common cause of heart palpitations.

Common causes of heart palpitations that do not relate to specific foods and beverages include:

People can also experience heart palpitations due to underlying heart diseases, such as heart failure, cardiomyopathy, or valve disorders.

During pregnancy

It can be common for pregnant people to have heart palpitations when they are lying down on their backs.

This is because the fetus can press on major blood vessels, which causes the heart to pump faster and harder to keep up with blood flow demands.

As a pregnancy advances, it may be more comfortable to lie down on the left side, as this puts less pressure on the blood vessels.

Ways to stop heart palpitations
Ways to stop heart palpitations
Do you get heart palpitations after consuming specific foods and beverages? Learn about the home remedies for heart palpitations here.
Read now

Treatment and prevention

A doctor will begin to diagnose possible causes of heart palpitations by taking a person's medical history.

If the doctor identifies a particular food or beverage that causes heart palpitations, they are likely to recommend excluding it from the diet where possible.

Other methods to reduce heart palpitations include:

  • quitting smoking
  • drinking plenty of fluids
  • maintaining a healthy blood sugar level
  • taking steps to reduce stress and anxiety, such as exercising or participating in meditation or yoga

People should not stop using medications that cause heart palpitations unless a doctor instructs them to do so. They should also let their doctor know if they are taking non-prescription medications, including dietary supplements and herbs.

Medical treatments

Doctors rarely recommend medical treatments to reduce the incidence of heart palpitations.

However, they may suggest medications called beta-blockers or a procedure called a heart ablation.

A heart ablation involves burning, or ablating, the areas of the heart that are sending irregular electrical signals and causing the heart palpitations.

When to see a doctor

Persistent heart palpitations after eating require medical attention
A person should see a doctor if they experience heart palpitations regularly.

People should not ignore heart palpitations, including those that occur after eating, and should visit a doctor if they regularly experience them.

It is best to seek emergency medical attention for the following symptoms:

  • pain or tightness in the chest
  • difficulty breathing
  • dizziness
  • feeling faint

Takeaway

Heart palpitations can be an uncomfortable and concerning symptom.

There are several dietary causes of heart palpitations. Other causes can include anxiety, smoking, and certain medications.

If people often experience palpitations after eating or lying down, they should visit their doctor to ensure that the symptoms are not due to an underlying condition.

Related coverage

What's to know about heart palpitations and menopause? Hormonal changes during the menopause can change the regularity of the heart rhythm, and this is one of the lesser-discussed symptoms of menopause. This MNT Knowledge Center article explains the link between menopause and the risk of heart disease, depression, and when to see a healthcare professional. Read now
Arrhythmia: Causes, symptoms, types, and treatment Arrhythmia is a term for an irregular heartbeat. A person may feel dizzy or breathless, or like their heart is racing or fluttering. Many arrhythmias are harmless, but a diagnosis is important because they can indicate severe damage. Here, learn more about the types of arrhythmias, as well as causes and treatments. Read now
What causes the heart to skip a beat? While feeling like the heart has skipped a beat can be frightening, it is a common experience and not usually a cause for concern. In this article, learn why a person has heart palpitations. We explore the roles of anxiety, arrhythmias, medications, hormones, and lifestyle factors. We also discuss when to see a doctor. Read now
Everything you need to know about heart palpitations Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. However, noticing an irregularity in the heartbeat can be the first step to fixing a heart problem. A heart palpitation means an awareness of the heartbeat that may not feel right, but what are the common causes and complications? Can it be prevented? Read now
What should my heart rate be? A heart rate is the number of times the heart beats per minute.The heart rate changes throughout a person’s life, according to their age, their fitness, and even whether they are frightened. This article examines normal resting heart rates, target heart rates with exercise, and investigates an abnormal heart rate. Read now
Cardiovascular / Cardiology
GastroIntestinal / Gastroenterology Heart Disease Nutrition / Diet

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 26 June 2018.

    Visit our Cardiovascular / Cardiology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Cardiovascular / Cardiology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Rachel Nall BSN CCRN. "Why do I get heart palpitations after I eat?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 26 Jun. 2018. Web.
    26 Jun. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322262.php>

    APA
    Rachel Nall BSN CCRN. (2018, June 26). "Why do I get heart palpitations after I eat?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Cardiovascular / Cardiology

Scroll to top