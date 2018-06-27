Why is a prolactin level test done?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 27 Jun 2018
By Claire Sissons
Reviewed by
A person's fertility can be affected by how much of the hormone prolactin they have in their blood. A doctor can suggest possible treatments after a prolactin level test has measured the amount that is in a blood sample.

Prolactin is the hormone that tells the body to make breast milk when a person is pregnant or breast-feeding. Production of prolactin takes place in the pituitary gland.

For most men and women who are not pregnant or breast-feeding, there are only low levels of prolactin in the body. Doctors measure the hormone levels in nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL).

Normal levels are:

A prolactin level test is simple and measures the amount of the hormone in the blood. It can check to see if levels are too low or too high.

When should prolactin levels be measured?

Blood sample in tube over test paperwork for sex hormone prolactin
A blood test can measure prolactin levels.

Doctors will measure prolactin levels to obtain more information about someone's health.

They may check levels of other hormones at the same time. This information can help explain the cause of specific medical concerns.

A doctor may recommend a prolactin level test if someone:

  • produces breast milk when not pregnant or breast-feeding
  • has symptoms of a growth on the pituitary gland called a prolactinoma
  • has another pituitary disorder
  • experiences infertility or irregular periods
  • has a medical condition that affects how much dopamine they make

What is the procedure?

A technician will take a small blood sample from a vein in a person's arm. They will then send the sample for testing.

The natural levels of prolactin in the body change throughout the day. Levels gradually rise overnight and are at their highest in the morning.

Doctors usually ask to take a blood sample 3 to 4 hours after a person has woken up.

What do the results mean?

pituitary gland highlighted in 3D render of human brain
A disorder of the pituitary gland may cause high prolactin levels.

Usually, it is not necessary to treat low levels of prolactin.

A common cause of low levels is medication. Some examples include dopamine and levodopa. In some cases, low levels of prolactin may be a sign of a pituitary disorder, for example, hypopituitarism.

This is a rare condition that can delay growth and puberty in children, and cause premature aging in adults.

Prolactin levels of between 30 ng/mL and 200 ng/mL are considered moderately high. This level of prolactin in the blood can have many causes.

Conditions related to raised levels of prolactin include:

If test results show high levels of prolactin, further tests may be needed.

If a doctor suspects that a prolactinoma is causing high levels, they may recommend a CT or MRI scan.

The scan can look at the pituitary gland and show if there is a growth and how large it has become. Doctors can then decide what action and treatment to recommend.

A prolactinoma will usually remain small in females. It often does not cause other health problems, although it will affect hormone levels.

A prolactinoma can be large in men. The growth may put pressure on the nerves between the brain and the eye. This can cause problems with vision and headaches.

How do prolactin levels affect fertility?

For women, high levels of prolactin in the blood can stop the ovaries from making the hormone estrogen.

Low levels of estrogen can cause irregular periods or stop periods completely, reduce sex drive, and cause vaginal dryness. A person may also find it more challenging to get pregnant.

For men, high levels of prolactin can cause erectile dysfunction and low sex drive.

This effect in men is because prolactin can stop the testes from producing the hormone testosterone. In some cases, it may cause infertility, but this is rare.

Ten best ways to boost fertility
Ten best ways to boost fertility
High prolactin levels may affect fertility. Learn about the best ways to boost fertility here.
Read now

Treatment for high prolactin levels

Man pouring pot of pills into palm of hand.
Medication is the standard treatment for high prolactin.

High prolactin levels are normal during pregnancy and while someone is breast-feeding. Some medical conditions may raise levels including:

Some medications can cause high prolactin levels, including:

Marijuana use can also cause prolactin levels to rise.

A doctor will usually ask about medical history and any drugs a person is taking before they do a prolactin level test.

Treatment for high levels is usually with medication, normally Parlodel or Dostinex.

If someone has a prolactinoma, medication can usually reduce the size of the tumor.

The medication used to treat high levels can cause side effects, such as nausea and stomach issues. Doctors will only gradually increase the amount of medication they prescribe to a person for this reason.

Surgery may be used to treat small tumors. Tumors are usually smaller in females than in males and are often easier to remove.

Surgery may also sometimes be recommended if medication has not been successful.

Insurance and cost

Hormone testing is not classed as an essential health benefit, so there is no legal requirement for an insurance plan to cover it. But every insurance plan is different, and many will cover a prolactin level test.

The cost of the test varies widely, depending on the test provider. The price can range from $20 to $32 with health insurance, to $140 or more without.

Takeaway

Raised levels of prolactin may indicate an underlying health condition. Higher levels are normal in pregnant women and those who are breast-feeding.

The test to measure prolactin levels is simple and can help doctors to prescribe the correct medication to reduce levels or provide treatment for an underlying condition that may be causing the raised levels.

Related coverage

Bioidentical hormones: How are they used? Bioidentical hormones can be used in hormone therapy to relieve the symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes. They are a synthetic form of hormone that mimic the action of naturally produced hormones. They can be used as creams, injections, and so on. Not all of these products have been proven safe and effective. Read now
What is hypothyroidism? Hypothyroidism is when the thyroid gland is not making enough hormones for good health. Symptoms can progress slowly and be vague and hard to identify. Hypothyroidism is complicated as many factors affect the thyroid, including certain foods and supplements. Find out about hypothyroidism here and who may be at risk. Read now
Progesterone and progestin: How do they work? Find out a out the role of the hormone progesterone in the human body, how an imbalance can affect both women and men, and how it can be treated. Read now
Infertility in men and women Infertility or a couple being unable to conceive a child can cause significant stress and unhappiness. There are numerous reasons for both male and female infertility but many ways in which medical assistance can overcome problems that people may face. Everything concerning infertility is discussed and explained here. Read now
Hypophysectomy: What does it involve? A hypophysectomy is a procedure to remove the pituitary gland because there is a benign or malignant tumor present. This is a difficult procedure that can take up to 2 hours to perform. After, the person may need hormone replacement therapy. Alternative solutions should be considered before deciding to go ahead. Read now
Medical Devices / Diagnostics
Endocrinology Fertility Liver Disease / Hepatitis

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 27 June 2018.

    Visit our Medical Devices / Diagnostics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Medical Devices / Diagnostics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Sissons, Claire. "Why is a prolactin level test done?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 27 Jun. 2018. Web.
    27 Jun. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322279.php>

    APA
    Sissons, C. (2018, June 27). "Why is a prolactin level test done?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Medical Devices / Diagnostics

Scroll to top