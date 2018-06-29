A large population study conducted in Ireland has found that a worrying number of adults aged 50 and over have vitamin B-12 and folate deficiencies, which may expose them to poor health in the long run.

Researchers from the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland have analyzed the medical information of 5,290 adults from Ireland aged 50 older.

They did this to establish whether the general levels of two key nutrients — vitamin B-12 and folate — were adequate among the mature population.

B-12 and folate deficiencies can be a significant risk factor in the long run, as these nutrients have been associated with various anemia-related health issues, including fatigue, headaches, weight loss, and impaired memory.

Public health policies across many countries suggest that various products, such as cereals, should be fortified with folate and B-12 in order to try to ensure that the population at large has access to these nutrients on a day-to-day basis.

The findings of the new study — which have now been published in the British Journal of Nutrition — suggest that official health policies should take these concerns more seriously.

“This is the largest representative and most comprehensive study of vitamin B-12 and folate status in older adults ever conducted in Ireland,” notes lead study author Dr. Eamon Laird.