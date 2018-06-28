A new study examines the impact of narcissism on adolescents’ school performance. The findings may help us to see this personality trait in a more positive light.

Share on Pinterest Narcissism could make teenagers more self-confident, more mentally resilient, and better students.

In specialist literature, narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism form the “Dark Triad” of personality traits.

The phrase was coined almost 16 years ago by psychologists Delroy Paulhus and Kevin Williams, who used the term “dark” to indicate that these were antisocial, malevolent characteristics.

In fact, we do tend to associate narcissism with selfishness, entitlement, and a sometimes misguided feeling of superiority.

But are there any advantages to being narcissistic? A new, international study suggests that there might be, as teenage students who score high on the narcissism scale may actually outperform those who don’t.

Kostas Papageorgiou, a lecturer in developmental psychopathology at Queen’s University Belfast in the United Kingdom, led the research, and the findings are now published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences.

Papageorgiou, also the director of the InteRRaCt laboratory in the School of Psychology at Queen’s University Belfast, explains his interest in “subclinical,” or normal, narcissism.

“Previous studies,” he says, “indicate that narcissism is a growing trend in our society, but this does not necessarily mean that an individual who displays high narcissistic qualities has a personality disorder.”

“In our research, we focused on subclinical or ‘normal’ narcissism,” Papageorgiou adds. “Subclinical narcissism includes some of the same features of [the] clinical syndrome — grandiosity, entitlement, dominance, and superiority.”

So how could such seemingly negative traits have a positive effect on school performance?