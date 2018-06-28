Previous studies have suggested that resveratrol — the chemical compound found in grapes and red wine — may have anticancer properties. But now, a new study shows how the compound can stop a mutated protein, which is present in more than half of all breast cancer cases, from aggregating.

Share on Pinterest Resveratrol, which can be found in grapes and red wine, may restore our body’s natural ability to fight off cancer.

Resveratrol is a bioactive compound that can be found in the skin of grapes, red wine, peanuts, blueberries, and cranberries, among others.

Recently, research has been paying increasing attention to this fascinating compound, as its unexpected health benefits are becoming evident.

Slowing down aging of the brain, lowering the brain inflammation in those with dementia, and staving off cancer are only some of the alleged health benefits of the substance.

When it comes to resveratrol’s anticancer properties, previous studies have pointed to a link with a protein called p53. Mutant aggregates of this protein are found in over 50 percent of cancer tumors.

But until now, no study had yet shown that resveratrol actively stops mutant versions of this protein from aggregating, or that it stops cancer cells from multiplying and migrating to other parts of the body.

However, researchers at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and the State University of Rio de Janeiro, both in Brazil, have been able to demonstrate the above for the first time in the laboratory.

Danielly C. Ferraz da Costa is the first author of the paper, which has now been published in the journal Oncotarget.