An idea that has taken root in evolutionary biology proposes that the biological features with the least variability normally possess a more clear function, whereas those with the biggest variability are likely “nonfunctional byproducts” of evolution. Is this true?

The question of variability and functionality in physical traits has been long-standing in evolutionary biology.

Up till now, the accepted notion has been that features that have adapted to serve a specific function — for instance, reproduction or nurture — tend to vary less in their appearance within a particular species.

On the other hand, there is an assumption that features with greater in-species variability are likelier to be evolutionary byproducts with no essential function.

One such example is the alleged notion that there is less variability in penis length than there is in the length of the clitoris, which would correspond to the fact that the penis plays a crucial role in reproduction, whereas the clitoris exists only incidentally, and it serves no evident reproductive purpose.

But do these assumptions have a strong basis in reality? That is what a team from the University of Queensland in Australia set out to find in a new study, taking size variations in human nipples — both male and female — as the focus.

The researchers’ surprising findings, and their implication for evolutionary biology, have been reported in the journal Adaptive Human Behavior and Physiology.