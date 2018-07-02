Ayahuasca, a drug used by people in the Amazon basin, might help people with treatment-resistant depression. A new study adds to the small but growing body of evidence. Share on Pinterest Psychedelic drugs might one day help to manage depression. Depression impacts more than 16 million adults in the United States and more than 300 million people globally. Although for some antidepressants can relieve symptoms, an estimated 10–30 percent do not respond to standard antidepressants. For this reason, medical researchers are eagerly testing both novel and known compounds in the search for more effective medicines. Recently, a team of scientists investigated the potential use of the psychedelic drug ayahuasca.

What is ayahuasca? Ayahuasca is used for both spiritual and healing purposes by the indigenous people of the Amazon basin. The drug is most often made by mixing two plants: Psychotria viridis, which contains a psychedelic called N, N-dimethyltryptamine; and Banisteriopsis caapi, which contains a reversible monoamine oxidase inhibitor, a type of chemical that is already used to treat some cases of depression. A new experiment, published in the journal Psychological Medicine, tested whether this drug might have any benefits for patients with difficult-to-treat depression. Previous studies have looked at the potential use of ayahuasca in depression, but they lacked a placebo group. And, because the placebo effect is so significant in the study of psychiatric conditions, it is difficult to draw solid conclusions from their results. The authors believe that the recent study is the first controlled trial to investigate how a psychedelic substance performs in treatment-resistant depression.

Did it work? In all, the researchers recruited 29 individuals whose depression had not responded to at least two antidepressant medications. They all received either a placebo or a single dose of ayahuasca — which, according to the study authors, was “provided free of charge by a branch of the Barquinha church based at Ji-Paraná-RO, Brazil.” The team assessed the participants’ symptoms 1, 2, and 7 days after receiving the dose. Following analysis, the results were positive. The authors write: “We observed significant antidepressant effects of ayahuasca when compared with placebo at all time points.” Although the study was carried out on a small number of people, the results are encouraging. The study authors conclude that “[o]verall, this study brings new evidence supporting the safety and therapeutic value of ayahuasca, dosed within an appropriate setting, to help treat depression.”