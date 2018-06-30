There is not yet a cure for Parkinson’s, and available drugs can only relieve symptoms. However, a new study finds that deep brain stimulation may slow the progression of tremor. Share on Pinterest A new deep brain stimulation study comes to surprising conclusions. Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition that affects an estimated 500,000 people in the United States. As the condition mostly affects older adults, the number of affected people is likely to increase in line with the average age of the population. The disease is caused by a loss of neurons in a part of the brain called the substantia nigra. Loss of cells in this region leads to a reduction in dopamine levels and a range of symptoms.

Treating tremor One of the most common symptoms of Parkinson’s disease is tremor; often starting in the hands, it tends to worsen as the disease progresses. Some drugs limit tremor, as can deep brain stimulation (DBS). Electrode-tipped wires are inserted into the brain and connected to a device similar to a pacemaker, implanted under the skin in the chest or stomach area. DBS will deliver high-frequency stimulation to the brain, which reduces tremor. It does not work for everyone and it is not a cure, but it has provided some patients with a new lease of life. In 2006, a new DBS trial recruited a group of people with early-stage Parkinson’s disease. This was considered controversial because, at that time, DBS was a treatment of last resort; it was only used if an individual’s symptoms no longer responded to medication. The study was conducted at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The findings were recently published in the journal Neurology. The results have the potential to change medical science’s approach to early-stage Parkinson’s.