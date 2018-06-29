Sometimes, horizontal splits may occur in the fingernails, resulting in thin layers of the nails peeling back. There are many different causes of peeling or splitting nails. Doctors call the condition onychoschizia.

Nails consist of layers of a protective fibrous protein called keratin that also occurs in skin and hair. Keratin makes the nails strong, but external trauma or an underlying health condition can cause thin layers of the nail to peel away.

When this occurs, it can leave the nails looking thin. They may also feel sensitive or uncomfortable.

Here, we look at the causes of peeling nails and how to prevent and treat them.

What are the causes?



Mild iron deficiency is often the cause of peeling nails. However, some external causes and underlying health conditions can also produce this symptom.

External causes include:

washing the hands excessively

washing dishes without gloves

peeling nail polish off instead of using remover

wearing gel or acrylic nails

using the nails to pick things up or open things

buffing the nails too much

exposing the nails to certain chemicals

spending time in hot or humid places

Nails can take a long time to grow, so the results of external trauma may not become visible until many months later.

Underlying health conditions that may cause peeling or brittle nails include:

iron-deficiency anemia

dehydration

underactive thyroid

lung disease, which may also cause yellow nails

kidney disease, which brown discoloration on the nails can also indicate

Changes in the way the nails grow may also happen as a person gets older.

Researchers have suggested that age-related changes in a person's nails may occur as a result of blood circulation problems and extended exposure to UV rays.

Related symptoms

A mild iron deficiency is more likely than a severe underlying health condition to be the cause of peeling nails.

However, it is still useful for people to be aware of other conditions that may cause peeling nails. If they have any other relevant symptoms in addition to peeling nails, they will know to mention these to a doctor.

Below, we cover the additional symptoms of conditions that may cause peeling, brittle, or discolored nails.

Anemia

Without treatment, a mild iron deficiency can become more serious and may lead to anemia. Anemia occurs when the body is low in healthy red blood cells and does not have enough hemoglobin available.

Hemoglobin is a substance in red blood cells that helps them to carry oxygen around the body.

In addition to peeling nails, the symptoms of a severe iron deficiency may include:

chest pain or a rapid heartbeat

feeling very weak or tired

shortness of breath

a headache

feeling dizzy or lightheaded

having cold hands or feet

having a sore or inflamed tongue

pale skin

changes in appetite

Dehydration



People can become dehydrated if they do not drink enough water or non-caffeinated beverages.

Dehydration may cause a range of symptoms, as well as peeling nails. These can include:

dry mouth, eyes, and skin

increased thirst

infrequent urination

dark yellow urine

a headache

feeling dizzy

tiredness

Underactive thyroid

An underactive thyroid does not produce enough hormones. As well as brittle nails, an underactive thyroid may cause:

reduced sweating

dry skin

constipation

difficulty concentrating

high blood pressure

high cholesterol

decreased appetite

weight gain

feeling cold

feeling tired

Lung disease

In some instances, nail abnormalities may be a sign of lung disease.

According to the American Lung Association, the symptoms of lung disease may include:

a cough lasting a month or longer

shortness of breath

mucus production lasting a month or longer

wheezing

coughing up blood

unexplained chest pain

Kidney disease

According to a 2015 article, brown discoloration on the upper half of the nail may indicate kidney disease.

Other symptoms may include:

reduced appetite

weight loss

itchy skin

frequent need to urinate

water retention

trouble sleeping

shortness of breath

blood in urine

muscle cramps

Treating peeling nails at home



Pumpkin seeds are rich in iron. Pumpkin seeds are rich in iron.

The best way to treat peeling nails is:

eating iron-rich foods or taking iron supplements

keeping nails trimmed short

filing nails to a rounded edge so that they are less likely to catch and tear

keeping nails moisturized

The recommended daily intake of iron is 18 milligrams (mg). Iron-rich foods include:

spinach

legumes, such as peas and beans

shellfish

organ meat, such as liver

red meat

pumpkin seeds

Research suggests that coconut oil is a safe and effective skin moisturizer. Rubbing coconut oil into nails may help to keep them moisturized.

Treatments for underlying conditions

Although it is rare, underlying health conditions can sometimes cause peeling nails. Below are the treatments for each of these conditions.

Anemia

The standard treatment for iron deficiency is to eat more iron-rich foods or take iron supplements.

If a person has symptoms of anemia, they should speak to their doctor, who can recommend the best treatment.

Dehydration

People can treat mild dehydration by drinking more water. If they have severe dehydration, they may need to receive intravenous fluids in a hospital.

Underactive thyroid

It is possible to treat an underactive thyroid with a synthetic form of the T4 hormone that a healthy thyroid produces.

Lung disease

There are several treatments available for this condition. The best one will depend on the type of lung disease that a person has.

One type of lung disease is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Treatments for this may include:

stopping smoking

medication

oxygen treatment

non-invasive ventilation

surgery

Prevention

The following tips can help to prevent peeling nails:

avoiding wearing acrylic or gel nails

using nail polish remover to take off nail polish

wearing rubber gloves when washing dishes or cleaning with chemicals

using the fingers rather than the nails to open things or pick them up

trimming nails and gently filing them to a rounded shape

keeping nails moisturized

Takeaway and when to see a doctor

Peeling nails are generally treatable at home, but if the nails are also painful or bleeding, it is best to visit a doctor. People should also seek medical advice if peeling nails accompany other symptoms of more severe conditions.