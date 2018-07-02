Aging, obesity may prime the brain for Alzheimer's

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
According to a new study, the effects of natural aging processes, combined with those of obesity and a poor diet, affect certain brain mechanisms, thereby boosting the risk of Alzheimer's.
photo of mature man
In a new study on mice, researchers find out how a high-fat, high-sugar diet renders the aging brain more vulnerable to Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative condition that is characterized primarily by memory loss and impaired cognition.

Some risk factors for the development of this disease are aging and metabolic conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

However, many of the biological mechanisms underlying the onset and progression of this disease remain unknown.

This is despite the fact that our understanding of the predisposing risk factors is growing all the time.

Now, Rebecca MacPherson, Bradley Baranowski, and Kirsten Bott — of Brock University in Ontario, Canada — have conducted a study that has allowed them to uncover some more of the mechanics at play in the development of this type of dementia.

The team worked with aging mice to investigate how a high-fat, high-sugar (HFS) diet that fuelled obesity might also prime the brain for neurodegeneration in this sample.

Their findings are described in a paper now published in the journal Physiological Reports.

How unhealthful diets impact the brain

Specifically, the researchers examined how an HFS diet, in conjunction with the effects of normal biological aging, would affect insulin signaling, which helps to regulate the amount of glucose (simple sugar) absorbed by muscles and different organs.

They also looked at how this obesity-inducing diet might alter biomarkers relating to inflammation and cellular stress.

To understand the impact of an HFS diet on aging mice, the research team put some mice on a regular type diet, while others were given food that had a high fat and sugar content.

After the mice had been fed their respective diets for a period of 13 weeks, the team looked for signs of inflammation and measured cellular stress levels in two brain areas associated with memory and cognitive behavior: the hippocampus and the prefrontal cortex.

Alzheimer's: 'Strong evidence' of virus involvement
Alzheimer's: 'Strong evidence' of virus involvement
Emerging research ties human herpesviruses to Alzheimer's disease.
Read now

The researchers also compared the effects of an HFS diet on the brains of aging rodents' baseline measurements effected on the brains of younger mice.

They found that older mice on an obesity-inducing diet had high levels of brain inflammation and cellular stress, as well as insulin resistance in parts of the hippocampus linked to the development of Alzheimer's disease.

Although more markers of insulin resistance were observed in the prefrontal cortices of mice that had been on an HFS diet, inflammation status and cellular stress markers remained the same.

The study authors hypothesize that "region-specific differences between the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus in response to aging with a HFS diet [suggest] that the disease pathology is not uniform throughout the brain."

Obesity boosts aging's negative effect

Notably, the researchers also found that brain inflammation levels had also increased in the mice that had been on a regular diet, compared with baseline measurements.

The researchers note that this could be taken as evidence of aging's role as an independent risk factor in Alzheimer's. Obesity, they add, boosts the risk by affecting key mechanisms in the brain.

"This study," they claim, "provides novel information in relation to the mechanistic link between obesity and the transition from adulthood to middle age and signaling cascades that may be related to [Alzheimer's] pathology later in life."

"These results add to our basic understanding of the pathways involved in the early progression of [Alzheimer's] pathogenesis and demonstrate the negative effects of a HFS diet on both the prefrontal cortex and hippocampal regions."

Related coverage

Seven (or more) things you didn't know about your brain The brain is the main organ of the central nervous system. It regulates thought, emotion, and our physiological processes. What do we really know about it? Read now
What are the most healthful high-fat foods? Fats are an essential component of nutrition, alongside carbohydrates and protein. The key is choosing the healthful, unsaturated fats. There are many healthful high-fat foods to choose from, including avocado, chia seeds, dark chocolate, eggs, and fatty fish. Learn more about the best healthful high-fat foods here. Read now
What's to know about Alzheimer's disease? Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia. Symptoms include memory loss and cognitive decline. At first, symptoms are mild, but they become more severe over time. Sadly, there is no cure for Alzheimer's, but some techniques and medications may help slow progression. We look at causes, risk factors, and diagnosis. Read now
What are the signs of early-onset Alzheimer's? Early-onset Alzheimer’s disease is a form of dementia that begins before the age of 65. Recognizing the initial symptoms can help a person seek treatment earlier and slow the progression of the disease. In this article, learn about ten signs of early-onset Alzheimer’s. We also cover how to help a loved one cope. Read now
Dementia: Symptoms, stages, and types Dementia is not a single condition, but a term that describes symptoms of impairment in memory, communication, and thinking. It is a feature of several common diseases and disorders. While the risk increases with age, dementia is not a normal part of aging. Learn about early signs, diagnosis, and treatment here. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Alzheimer's / Dementia
Neurology / Neuroscience Nutrition / Diet Seniors / Aging

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Alzheimer's / Dementia

Scroll to top