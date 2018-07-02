Although coffee in moderation is widely considered to be good for our health, questions remain — such as what about people who are sensitive to caffeine or who drink large quantities? A new study investigates. Share on Pinterest New research into coffee confirms, and widens the scope of, its benefits. Coffee is among the most commonly consumed beverages on earth. Because of its popularity, it has attracted a great deal of research over the years. After all, something that permeates society so thoroughly must be studied for its pros and cons. Scientists have now stacked up a fair amount of evidence proving that coffee, when consumed in moderation, can protect against certain diseases and may even extend lifespan. Studies have now shown that moderate coffee consumption might protect against cardiovascular disease , diabetes , and Parkinson’s disease , to name but three.

Gaps in our knowledge But the findings to date leave some unanswered questions. For instance, “moderate consumption” — which usually means three to five cups per day — depending on the study, seems to be of benefit, but many people drink six or more cups each day. So, do they still enjoy coffee’s protective powers? Also, certain people have genetic variations that alter the way in which they metabolize, or break down, caffeine. How are these individuals affected? Similarly, does the type of coffee — ground, instant, or decaffeinated — make a difference to health outcomes? Other studies have attempted to answer the questions above, but, because fewer people fall into these categories, it has been difficult to make robust conclusions from the available data. Recently, researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Rockville and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, both in Maryland, set out to get some answers. Their work, which includes the data of more than half a million people in the United Kingdom, is published today in JAMA Internal Medicine .