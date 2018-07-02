Foods and meal plans for iron deficiency

A diet plan for anemia needs to include a healthful balance of iron-rich foods, such as leafy vegetables, lean meat, nuts and seeds, and fortified breakfast cereals. It is also crucial to include foods that can improve the body's absorption of iron and avoid foods that may interfere with this process.

Anemia occurs when the body does not have enough red blood cells.

In some cases, the body does not produce a sufficient number of these cells. In others, anemia results from an underlying health problem, such as a disease that destroys red blood cells. Significant blood loss can also cause anemia.

A person with anemia may benefit from adding iron-rich foods to the diet. Also, certain foods can help the body to absorb iron, while others can block this process and make anemia worse.

In this article, we explore the foods that can help or harm people with anemia. We also provide sample meal plans designed to boost iron levels, plus other dietary tips.

What causes anemia?

Eating iron-rich foods will benefit a person with amenia.

Anemia can result from many factors, including:

  • a lack of iron in the diet
  • heavy menstruation
  • a lack of folate or vitamin B-12 in the diet

Bleeding in the stomach and intestines can also cause anemia. This type of bleeding is sometimes a side effect of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Or, it may result from:

  • ulcers
  • piles
  • swelling in the large intestine or esophagus
  • certain cancers

People who are pregnant have an increased risk of developing iron-deficiency anemia, which occurs when iron levels are too low. In these cases, doctors usually advise people to take iron supplements.

The recommended daily allowance (RDA) of iron depends on a person's age and sex. A baby younger than 6 months old only requires 0.27 milligrams (mg) of iron a day, while a male aged 19–50 years old requires 8 mg a day, and a female in the same age range needs 18 mg of iron a day.

During pregnancy, a person should increase their daily iron intake to 27 mg.

People with iron-deficiency anemia need a significant boost and require 150–200 mg of iron a day.

Meal plans

Adding iron-rich foods to the diet can help to treat anemia. A doctor can advise about the kinds of foods to choose from and other ways to increase iron absorption.

The best diet for a person with anemia includes plenty of foods rich in iron and other foods that help the body to absorb iron. A person should also be aware of foods that can inhibit iron absorption.

The plan below was developed to show what healthful meals for a person with anemia might include:

Breakfast

Option 1

Iron-fortified cereal and a glass of iron-fortified orange juice.

Option 2

Strawberries with low-fat yogurt and a handful of pumpkin and sunflower seeds.

Tea and coffee inhibit iron absorption, and people should not drink them with meals.

Lunch

Option 1

A sandwich with roast beef and watercress on iron-enriched bread.

Option 2

A bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, and spinach.

Dinner

Option 1

Lamb chops with boiled potatoes, steamed broccoli, and curly kale.

Option 2

A stew that includes kidney beans, chickpeas, black-eyed peas, tinned tomatoes, onions, red peppers, and garlic, topped with vegan or dairy-based cheese and a dollop of yogurt.

Foods rich in iron

nuts and seeds are part of a diet plan for anemia
Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of iron.

Many foods contain high levels of iron. A person may find it easy to combine them and make tasty, nutritious meals that help to boost the intake of iron.

Fruits and vegetables

  • watercress
  • curly kale and other varieties
  • spinach
  • collard greens
  • dandelion greens
  • Swiss chard
  • citrus fruits
  • red and yellow peppers
  • broccoli

However, some dark, leafy greens also contain oxalates, which can inhibit iron absorption. Rather than relying solely on vegetables, a person should aim to get iron from a variety of sources.

Nuts and seeds

  • pumpkin seeds
  • cashews
  • pistachios
  • hemp seeds
  • pine nuts
  • sunflower seeds

Meat and Fish

  • beef
  • lamb
  • venison
  • liver
  • shellfish
  • oysters
  • shrimp
  • sardines
  • tuna
  • salmon
  • halibut
  • perch
  • haddock

Dairy products

  • raw milk
  • yogurt
  • cheese

Beans and pulses

  • kidney beans
  • chickpeas
  • soybeans
  • black-eyed peas
  • pinto beans
  • black beans
  • peas
  • lima beans

Also, it may be a good idea to choose iron-fortified cereals, bread products, orange juice, rice, and pasta.

Foods to avoid

diet plan for anemia should avoid dairy
Dairy products can interfere with iron absorption.

The following foods can interfere with iron absorption:

  • tea and coffee
  • milk and some dairy products
  • whole-grain cereals
  • foods that contain tannins, such as grapes, corn, and sorghum
  • foods rich in gluten, such as pasta and other products made with wheat, barley, rye, or oats
  • foods that contain phytates or phytic acid, such as brown rice and whole-grain wheat products
  • foods that contain oxalic acid, such as peanuts, parsley, and chocolate

Tips for getting more iron in the diet

The best way to add iron to the diet is to eat more foods that are rich in iron. However, the following strategies can maximize a person's iron intake:

  • refraining from drinking tea or coffee with meals
  • refraining from eating foods rich in calcium with those rich in iron
  • eating iron-rich foods alongside those rich in vitamin C
  • cooking with a cast-iron skillet
  • cooking foods for shorter periods

If a person has tried changing their diet and their levels of iron remain low, they should speak with a doctor or dietician, who may recommend a supplement.

Doctors often recommend choosing a supplement containing ferrous salts such as ferrous fumarate, ferrous gluconate, or ferrous sulfate. These formulations all contain anywhere from 15–106 mg of elemental iron in a tablet or oral solution.

Outlook

People with iron-deficiency anemia can benefit from adding iron to their diet. The foods and strategies listed above can help a person to manage the condition.

Eating certain dark, leafy greens, seafood, beans, nuts, and seeds can help a person to boost their iron intake. It may also be a good idea to use a cast-iron skillet, and cooking meals for shorter periods, when possible.

Iron supplements can benefit people who do not receive enough iron from their diets. It is essential to follow dosage instructions carefully. An excess of iron can cause iron toxicity. This can be dangerous and, on rare occasions, fatal.

