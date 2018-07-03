New findings add to evidence that mindfulness-based cognitive therapy may help people with tinnitus — particularly those who have tried other treatments but to no avail.

In tinnitus, a person hears noises even though there is no external source for the sound.

Approximately 50 million people in the United States live with the condition, and for some of them, the sounds can become distressing or even start to interfere with their daily lives.

Although there is currently no cure for tinnitus, there are various measures that people can take to manage the condition.

These range from exercising to improve circulation to physical and mental techniques that can help to diminish the perception of the noise.

One such technique is relaxation-biofeedback . This has been used as an effective way of reducing tinnitus severity for a very long time, but recent studies have suggested that there may be an even better technique out there: mindfulness meditation.

Now, a new study adds to this mounting evidence by examining the benefits of mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT) in a “real world” tinnitus clinic.

The study was led by Liz Marks, a lecturer from the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom, and first author Dr. Laurence McKenna, a clinical psychologist at the Royal National Throat Nose & Ear Hospital in London, U.K.

