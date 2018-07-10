In multiple sclerosis, the immune system mistakenly attacks and harms myelin, which is the “sheath” that protects axons (or the projection that links nerve cells to one another and lets them communicate). This can result in muscle weakness, fatigue, coordination problems, and chronic pain. Share on Pinterest Can intermittent fasting help to manage MS symptoms? So far, no cure has been developed for multiple sclerosis (MS), and available treatments focus on managing the symptoms. Some suggest that specific dietary interventions could help with the management of MS, but as yet, there is insufficient research to lend full support to such claims. Now, specialists from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO, and the Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine in Farmington, CT, are testing the effectiveness of one dietary approach in the management of this condition: intermittent fasting. According to study co-author Dr. Laura Piccio, “People hear these miraculous stories about patients recovering the ability to walk after they started on this diet or that, and everyone wants to believe it.” But, she adds, “All we have right now are anecdotes. The fact is that diet may indeed help with MS symptoms, but the studies haven’t been done.” After testing the effect of intermittent fasting on a mouse model of MS and obtaining promising results, Dr. Piccio and team conducted a pilot study on human patients to verify if the positive outcomes held strong. The researchers’ findings are now published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

Diet style may influence symptoms Initially, Dr. Piccio and colleague Dr. Yanjiao Zhou conducted research on a mouse model of MS. In this study, some animals were on a limited fasting regimen, in which they were fed every other day for a period of 4 weeks. Another set of mice was allowed to eat freely over the same period. All the mice then received a type of immunization meant to trigger symptoms consistent with MS. Following these steps, all the rodents continued their respective diet regimens for an additional 7 weeks. The researchers found that the mice placed on an intermittent fasting diet were more resilient to neurological damage and were less likely to develop symptoms such as muscle weakness, paralysis, and difficulty in moving. Some of the rodents exposed to intermittent fasting did develop symptoms consistent with MS, however these were less critical than those seen in the mice that were fed plentifully on a daily basis.

Fasting and the immune response Also, the fasting rodents appeared to be less exposed to inflammation, as they had lower levels of pro-inflammatory cells ( T helper 17 cells ), and instead they had higher levels of immunoregulatory cells ( regulatory T cells ). “There are several possible ways fasting can affect inflammation and the immune response,” says Dr. Picco. “One is by changing hormone levels.” “We found that levels of the anti-inflammatory hormone corticosterone were nearly twice as high in the fasting mice. But it also could act through the gut microbiome.” Dr. Laura Piccio The researchers explain that the fasting mice also appeared to have more diverse gut microbiota, which has been linked to better health outcomes. Thus, the rodents following the intermittent fasting regimen had higher levels of the Lactobacillus bacterium, a probiotic whose abundance in the gut has been linked to less severe MS symptoms. Also, when the researchers tried transferring gut bacteria collected from the fasting mice to the guts of the non-fasting ones, they noticed that the latter became more resilient to MS-like symptoms. This, the investigators say, suggests that certain gut bacteria may play a protective role.