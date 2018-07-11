What to know about colon polyps

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 11 Jul 2018
By Joana Cavaco Silva
Reviewed by
A colon polyp is a small growth of tissue that projects from the lining of a section of the large intestine known as the colon.

Polyps are common and increasingly so as people age. Colorectal polyps, which are polyps in the colon or rectum, are estimated to occur in at least 30 percent of adults who are 50 years old or more in the United States.

Colorectal polyps also occur in children with an estimated 6 percent affected, rising to 12 percent in those who experience intestinal bleeding.

Most colon or bowel polyps are harmless, but some can develop into cancer. If they do, it can take many years for them to turn cancerous.

In this article, we take a close look at colon polyps, including their causes, treatments, and how to prevent them from occurring.

Types of colon polyps

Colon polyp in large intestine.
A colon polyp is a growth that develops in the large intestine.

Different types of polyps carry different risk factors. Furthermore, the size of the polyp is related to its potential severity.

A 2014 review concluded that polyps of 5 millimeters (mm) or less had little risk of becoming cancerous while those between 1.5 and 3.5 centimeters (cm) had a malignancy potential of 19 to 43 percent.

The most common types of polyps are hyperplastic and adenomatous polyps:

Hyperplastic polyps

Hyperplastic polyps, or inflammatory polyps, are usually harmless and not a cause for concern with a low malignancy potential. These polyps will rarely become cancerous.

Adenomas

Adenomas, or adenomatous polyps, are not cancerous but they may become cancerous in the future. Larger adenomas are more likely to become cancerous. Doctors usually recommend removing adenomas.

Malignant polyps

Malignant polyps are polyps that contain cancerous cells. The best treatment for these polyps will depend on the severity of the cancer and a person's overall health.

Everything you need to know about colon cancer
Everything you need to know about colon cancer
Most colon polyps are harmless, though some can become cancerous. Learn more about colon cancer, including the causes, symptoms, and treatments, here.
Read now

Symptoms

People with colon polyps often have no signs or symptoms of the condition.

Doctors usually find these polyps during routine tests or tests for another disorder. A doctor may recommend that older adults and people with risk factors for colon polyps have regular screening. When doctors detect polyps early, there is a better chance that they can completely remove the growths without complications.

When colon polyps do cause symptoms, people may notice the following:

  • Bleeding from the rectum. This is the most common symptom of polyps, although it can also be a sign of other conditions, such as hemorrhoids or minor tears in the anus.
  • Abdominal pain. Large polyps that partially block the bowel can cause abdominal cramps and pain.
  • A change in the color of stools. Minor polyp bleeding can cause red stripes in the stool, and heavier bleeding can make the stool appear black. However, other factors can also change the color of the stool, such as foods, medicines, and supplements.
  • Iron deficiency anemia. If a person's polyps bleed slowly over time, they may develop an iron deficiency. Anemia can cause weakness, pale skin, shortness of breath, light-headedness or fainting.
  • A change in bowel habits that lasts longer than a week, including constipation or diarrhea.

Causes

Red meats in packaging.
Eating a lot of red meat may increase the risk of colon polyps.

People are either born with colon polyps or develop them during their lifetimes.

Doctors do not yet know the exact causes of colon polyps, but their appearance may be linked to the following lifestyle factors:

  • a high-fat diet
  • eating lots of red meat
  • not eating enough fiber
  • smoking cigarettes
  • obesity

In some people, genetic factors cause the cells of the colon to multiply more than they should. When this happens in the colon, people get colon polyps. When it occurs in the rectum, people get colorectal polyps.

People are more likely to develop colon polyps if they have the following inherited conditions:

  • familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP)
  • Gardner syndrome
  • Peutz-Jeghers syndrome

People with these conditions have an increased risk of developing cancer in several organs, including the small intestine and colon.

Risk factors

Certain risk factors make a person more likely to develop colon polyps. These include:

  • obesity
  • lack of exercise
  • smoking cigarettes
  • drinking alcohol
  • inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease
  • a family history of colon polyps
  • uncontrolled type 2 diabetes
  • African-American heritage, as this increases the risk of colon cancer

A doctor may recommend that older adults and people with risk factors for colon polyps have regular screening exams, especially after 50 years of age.

Diagnosis

A doctor may begin by taking a person's medical history, assessing risk factors, and performing a physical exam. If they suspect colon polyps, they may recommend further tests. Catching colon polyps early can reduce the risk of complications.

Screening exams may include:

  • Colonoscopy. During a colonoscopy, the doctor inserts an illuminated camera tube called an colonoscope into the anus to examine the colon. They may then remove any polyps or take a biopsy, which is where a tissue sample is removed and send to a lab for examination under a microscope.
  • Flexible sigmoidoscopy. A shorter version of a colonoscope called a sigmoidoscope is used to examine a limited portion of the colon. If the doctor finds polyps, they will need to perform a colonoscopy to remove them.
  • Virtual colonoscopy. This is a noninvasive procedure where a doctor uses imaging methods to examine the colon. These may include X-rays, CT scans, or MRI scans. These tests may be less sensitive than colonoscopic tests. A person may have to swallow a barium solution to make the X-ray images clearer.
  • Stool exam. Doctors may also look for the presence of blood in stools or examine the stool DNA. Depending on the results, they may then perform a colonoscopy to investigate further.

Treatment

Surgeons operating in theatre.
Doctors will usually recommend surgery to remove polyps.

Doctors will usually treat colon polyps by removing them. They may also suggest certain lifestyle changes to prevent colon polyps from reoccurring.

Doctors can remove colon polyps using the following methods:

  • Colonoscopy. Doctors can use a cutting instrument or an electrified wire loop on the end of a colonoscope to perform a polypectomy, or polyp removal. For smaller polyps, doctors may inject a liquid underneath the polyp to raise and isolate it from the surrounding area for easier removal.
  • Laparoscopy. During a laparoscopy, the doctor will make a small incision into the abdomen or pelvis and insert an instrument called a laparoscope into the bowel. They use this technique to remove polyps that are too large or cannot be removed safely by colonoscopy.
  • Removing the colon and rectum. This procedure, known as a total proctocolectomy, is only necessary when a person has a severe condition or cancer. Doctors recommend this option for those with rare inherited conditions, such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP). FAP is an inherited condition that causes cancer of the colon and rectum, and polyp removal may prevent cancer from developing.

After removing a polyp, the doctor will send it for lab testing where experts will check it for cancer.

A pathologist who is a specialist in analyzing tissue samples will examine the polyp tissue under a microscope and check whether it is benign or precancerous. The will base the recommended time interval for the next colonoscopy on this information plus the number and size of polyps.

In people who already have polyps or colon cancer, the doctor may prescribe aspirin and coxibs (COX-2 inhibitors) to stop new polyps from forming. For people with a family history of colon polyps, genetic counseling is recommended to prevent their development.

Prevention

People can reduce their risk of developing colon polyps by adopting healthy lifestyle habits, such as:

  • eating a low-fat diet
  • eating a diet high in fruits, vegetables, and fiber
  • keeping a normal body weight
  • quitting or avoiding cigarette smoking
  • avoid excessive alcohol use

People who have had colon polyps should get regular colon checkups, as they have a higher likelihood of developing others.

Outlook

A polyp is a growth of tissue on the lining of the colon and rectum that projects into the intestines.

People with colon polyps usually have no symptoms. Most colon polyps are harmless, though some types can become cancerous. Polyp removal is the best way to treat colon polyps and prevent cancer from developing.

People with risk factors should get regular screenings for colon polyps, especially if they are over 50 years of age.

If a person has polyps, they should follow their doctor's advice about getting checkups and making lifestyle changes to help manage the condition.

Related coverage

Hemorrhoids: Causes, treatments, and prevention Hemorrhoids or piles are common irritations around the rectum and can be extremely painful. They are internal or external and can get bigger if not treated correctly and promptly. Find out here what causes hemorrhoids and what to do to avoid them. Also, read about how to treat them at home and when to see a doctor. Read now
Foods you can eat after a colonoscopy After having a colonoscopy, a person’s digestive system will require some time to recover. For a couple of days after the procedure, people will need to eat foods that are easy to digest. This article lists some foods that are suitable to eat, as well as those to avoid. It also gives tips for keeping the colon healthy. Read now
How should you prepare for a colonoscopy? Preparation is important before a colonoscopy. Eating particular foods and stopping certain medications can help doctors to get as clear a view of the colon as possible. In this article, we look at the steps that people should take before having a colonoscopy, along with what to expect during the procedure. Read now
What to know about bladder polyps Bladder polyps occur when abnormal cells grow in the bladder. Polyps can have no symptoms, though some people have symptoms similar to a urinary tract infection. Polyps can be benign or cancerous. Read on to find out about the symptoms and causes of polyps in the bladder, as well as when to see a doctor. Read now
Everything you need to know about laparoscopy A pelvic laparoscopy is a commonly employed surgical procedure. It can help detect endometriosis, cervical cancer, and other conditions. It can also be used to treat some conditions, such as fibroids and ovarian cysts. Find out more about the benefits and risks and what to expect during the recovery period. Read now
GastroIntestinal / Gastroenterology

Additional information

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Silva, Joana Cavaco. "What to know about colon polyps." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 11 Jul. 2018. Web.
    12 Jul. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322428.php>

    APA
    Silva, J. (2018, July 11). "What to know about colon polyps." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: GastroIntestinal / Gastroenterology

Scroll to top