A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is associated with better asthma outcomes, according to a study recently published in the European Respiratory Journal.

Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are the main components of a healthful diet, the benefits of which are hailed by medical researchers and nutritionists alike.

From a lower cancer risk to reduced weight and better cardiometabolic health, a better mood, and improved cognition, the benefits of a healthful diet are numerous.

New research adds improved respiratory health to the list. According to a new study led by Roland Andrianasolo, from the Nutritional Epidemiology Research Team at INSERM — or the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research in Paris — healthful eating may help to reduce the frequency of asthma symptoms and improve a person’s control of them.

He explains the motivation for the study, saying, “Existing research on the relationship between diet and asthma is inconclusive, and compared to other chronic diseases, the role of diet in asthma is still debated.”

“This has resulted in a lack of clear nutritional recommendations for asthma prevention,” he goes on, “and little guidance for people living with asthma on how to reduce their symptoms through diet.”

“To address this gap, we wanted to make more detailed and precise assessments of dietary habits and the associations between several dietary scores and asthma symptoms, as well as the level of asthma control,” says Andrianasolo.