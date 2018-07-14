As scientists dig deeper into inflammation, its role in health and disease is coming into focus. A new study investigates the lungs of deep-diving seals and provides new insight. Share on Pinterest The lungs of elephant seals may help design the anti-inflammatory drugs of the future. Although inflammation is not inherently bad — it is a way for the body to protect itself from further damage and speed up healing — when it runs off the leash, it can cause more harm than good. With a role in seemingly unrelated diseases, such as diabetes, schizophrenia, and autoimmune conditions, the race is on for scientists to understand how they might reign in this process. Although they are slowly unpicking the mechanisms behind inflammation, researchers still have much more work to do. As part of this search, they are looking in unusual places. For instance, a recent study, published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, takes a long hard look at the lungs of marine mammals.

Studying deep divers A team of investigators based at a number of institutions across the United States decided to investigate two particular pinnipeds: the elephant and Weddell seals. Weddell seals can dive to depths of over 600 meters, and elephant seals have been recorded descending well over 2 kilometers. At those depths, the water pressure around the seal is around 240 times greater than air pressure at sea level. Among the array of physiological challenges that deep diving presents, the lungs take a significant battering. During a dive, to prevent the absorption of nitrogen, the seal’s lungs collapse, crushing tissues; then, on their return to the surface, blood rushes back in at incredible speeds. In most mammals, this type of treatment of sensitive tissues causes widespread damage. However, according to the authors of this intriguing study, “There is no evidence that diving damages pulmonary function in these species.” Led by Allyson Hindle of Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA, and Milton Levin of the University of Connecticut in Storrs, the scientists wanted to understand more about how seals deal with such extreme pulmonary events. Specifically, they wanted to understand whether a reduced inflammatory response might provide protection.