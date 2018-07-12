Can Lexapro cause weight changes?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 12 Jul 2018
By Claire Sissons
Reviewed by
Lexapro is the brand name for a drug called escitalopram, which is a treatment for anxiety and depression. Taking Lexapro may cause a person to gain a small amount of weight. Less commonly, it can cause weight loss. A healthful diet and regular exercise can help to prevent unwanted changes in weight.

In this article, we look at how Lexapro can affect appetite and weight. We also provide some tips on how to cope with any changes in weight that may occur as a result of taking this antidepressant.

Taking Lexapro

lexapro and weight gain issues
Doctors prescribe Lexapro for depression and anxiety.

Doctors may prescribe Lexapro for the treatment of mood disorders, such as depression and anxiety. Lexapro is one of a group of medications known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

SSRIs work by increasing the amount of serotonin in the brain. Serotonin is a chemical that helps to regulate a person's mood.

Lexapro comes in the form of either a liquid or pills. The recommended dose is usually 10 milligrams (mg), which people should take once a day in the morning or the evening.

The medication usually takes 4–6 weeks to work, and a person may need to take it for months or years. Lexapro is safe to take over an extended period.

Many experts believe that this type of medication is less likely than older antidepressants to cause weight gain. Older forms of antidepressant medication include monoamine oxidase inhibitors and tricyclic antidepressants.

How does Lexapro affect appetite and weight?

lexapro and weight gain
Lexapro boosts serotonin levels, which may lead to weight gain.

A person may gain some weight when taking Lexapro. This can happen for different reasons. Lexapro boosts serotonin, which plays a role in controlling weight. The medication may increase appetite directly, or a person may begin to eat more as their depression or anxiety lessens.

Weight loss is a less common side effect, but it can happen as the body adjusts to the medication. Some people may also find that they have more energy or more desire to exercise as the medication relieves their depression. This symptom relief could also put a stop to unhealthy patterns of behavior, such as binge eating, which could lead to some weight loss.

The United States National Library of Medicine include increased appetite as one of the recognized side effects of Lexapro. Having a larger appetite usually results in a person eating more, which can lead to weight gain. However, some people taking Lexapro will experience none or only some of the side effects linked to this medication.

Depression and anxiety can both affect a person's eating habits. They can cause someone to have less of an appetite, take less pleasure in food, or feel anxious about eating. As people receive treatment for their depression or anxiety, these symptoms should lessen or go away. This can increase a person's enjoyment of food, or reduce any anxiety relating to eating.

A 2014 study in New England looked at weight changes over a 12-month period in people taking a range of antidepressants, including Lexapro. The researchers used citalopram as the reference drug for comparison.

All of the SSRIs in the study caused a gradual increase in weight. The only SSRI to cause some initial weight loss before weight gain was fluoxetine.

The average weight gain for Lexapro was less than 0.5 percent. The most significant weight gain occurred in young men and those who had a low body mass index (BMI) before starting treatment.

Research in 2017 looked at the role that SSRIs play in weight gain and found that specific risk factors increased the likelihood of a person gaining weight when taking these antidepressants. These factors included:

  • having a sedentary lifestyle
  • smoking
  • eating a diet high in processed meat, dairy, and refined carbohydrates

A 2011 study directly compared Lexapro with nortriptyline, which is an older tricyclic antidepressant. The authors found that Lexapro was the less likely of the two drugs to cause weight gain.

It is not completely clear why taking SSRIs such as Lexapro can lead to weight gain. More research is necessary to provide a definite answer.

How can antidepressants affect weight gain?
How can antidepressants affect weight gain?
Weight gain is a potential side effect of antidepressant use. Learn which types can cause weight gain and what to ask a doctor here.
Read now

How to cope with weight change from taking Lexapro

Medication affects everyone differently. People who experience dramatic weight loss or gain may wish to seek medical advice. It is often possible for a physician to prescribe an alternative antidepressant.

Alongside medication, exercise can be an essential part of treatment. As well as helping a person to avoid weight gain, it can improve sleep and reduce stress and anxiety.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that adults do at least 2.5 hours of exercise every week. People can break this down into smaller chunks to fit it into their everyday routine.

Eating well is key to preventing changes in body weight. A healthful diet includes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, some dairy, and protein. Eating healthful snacks and not skipping meals can help a person to maintain a good level of energy throughout the day.

Other side effects of Lexapro

lexapro can cause nausea and weight gain<!--mce:protected %0A-->
Nausea and dizziness are common side effects of taking Lexapro.

Lexapro can cause other side effects, which may include:

  • a dry mouth
  • stomach pain
  • diarrhea or constipation
  • heartburn
  • feeling dizzy
  • nausea
  • feeling more tired or drowsy than usual
  • changes in sex drive
  • sweating more than usual
  • symptoms that are similar to flu, such as a runny nose or fever

If these side effects do not go away or are very severe, a person should seek medical advice.

Some side effects, including the following, can be serious and require urgent medical attention:

  • hallucinations, either seeing or hearing something that is not there
  • becoming unusually excited
  • a fast or irregular heartbeat, stiff muscles, confusion, and fever

All SSRIs have a slightly different range of side effects. If the side effects of an antidepressant are affecting a person's quality of life, they might benefit from trying an alternative drug to see if it causes them fewer side effects.

Takeaway

Weight changes are one possible side effect of Lexapro. People whose weight remains within a healthy range may feel willing to accept this change if it is preferable to the feelings of anxiety or depression they experience without the medication.

However, weight gain or loss can sometimes cause health problems, and it can also affect a person's self-esteem or well-being. In such cases, a person may wish to seek advice from a doctor or try an alternative medication.

A healthful diet and regular exercise are a vital part of the recovery from mood disorders. They can also help to prevent weight changes as the body adjusts to the medication.

Related coverage

Catatonic depression: What to know Catatonic depression is a subtype of depression characterized by not speaking or responding to things for a prolonged period. Catatonia can be a part of several other mental health conditions, including schizophrenia and mood disorders. Learn more about the symptoms, treatment, and recovery in this article. Read now
Why does depression make you feel tired? Depression can lead to a lack of physical and emotional energy, in addition to causing sleep disturbances that leave a person feeling chronically fatigued. In this article, learn about the link between fatigue and depression, as well as the possible complications and how to cope. Read now
What are the signs of mild depression? Mild depression leads to changes in moods and behavior. These altered emotions can seem and feel like regular responses. However, depression is a condition that should be addressed, and it can become more severe if left untreated. Here, learn about symptoms and treatments of mild and more serious types of depression. Read now
How does depression affect the body? Depression does not only affect a person’s mood and emotions. Long-term, it can also affect their body in ways that may be serious. In this article, learn about the physical effects that doctors link to depression, including chronic pain, weight changes, heart disease, gastrointestinal problems, and inflammation. Read now
Why do I wake up depressed? Diurnal variations are types of depression that cause symptoms to get worse at certain times of the day. Morning depression is a common diurnal variation. In this article, learn about the symptoms and risk factors for morning depression, as well as the treatment options and how to manage the condition at home. Read now
Depression
Obesity / Weight Loss / Fitness Pharmacy / Pharmacist Psychology / Psychiatry

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Thu 12 July 2018.

    Visit our Depression category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Depression.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Sissons, Claire. "Can Lexapro cause weight changes?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 13 Jul. 2018. Web.
    13 Jul. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322444.php>

    APA
    Sissons, C. (2018, July 13). "Can Lexapro cause weight changes?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Depression

Scroll to top