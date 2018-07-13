An innovative study finds a link between our heart health and the health of our gut, highlighting the importance of physical exercise for keeping both at optimal levels.

If the latest medical research has taught us anything, it’s that our gut bacteria hold the key to our health.

The trillions of micro-organisms that live in our gut seem to control every aspect of our well-being, from the size of our belly to the risk of chronic disease and even that of mental health conditions.

So, it’s essential that we maintain a healthy gut. The bacteria we host inside us can keep us healthy and happy, but we must return the favor.

Keeping a diverse range of microbes ensures that we have more of the “friendly” bacteria that benefit our body. Having a healthful and varied diet is perhaps the most obvious way to do so, but new research adds a vital ingredient: a good workout.

Keeping our heart healthy and fit through physical exercise may also increase the number of beneficial gut bacteria, suggests the new study.

Ryan Durk, of the Department of Kinesiology at the San Francisco State University in California, is the first author of the new paper, which was published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism.