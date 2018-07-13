Sunless skies can bring down a person’s mood and decrease motivation, but do they also have an impact on the severity of obsessive-compulsive disorder symptoms? A recent study suggests that indeed they do, and it explains why that might be.

Living in a sunless region may exacerbate obsessive-compulsive disorder symptoms, but why?

Individuals diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) experience obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviors — hence the name of this condition. These symptoms can be distressing and highly disruptive, affecting a person’s overall quality of life.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, OCD affects about 2.2 million adults in the United States, and the average age at onset is 19.

Researchers from Binghamton University, State University of New York, NY, have now found that where a person lives can influence how prominent their OCD symptoms are.

“The results of this project are exciting because they provide additional evidence for a new way of thinking about OCD,” says Prof. Meredith Coles, first author of a new study that analyzes data on OCD prevalence rates according to geographic location.

“Specifically,” she explains, “[the results] show that living in areas with more sunlight is related to lower rates of OCD.”

The researchers’ findings are published in the Journal of Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders.