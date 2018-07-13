How can you tell if your baby is head down?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 13 Jul 2018
By Lana Burgess
Reviewed by
Baby dropping is when a baby's head moves lower down into the pelvis ready for labor. It usually happens towards the end of the third trimester of pregnancy.

Also called lightening, baby dropping is a sign that a baby is nearly ready to be born. Before dropping, the baby may rotate, so the back of its head is toward the front of the tummy, head facing down. Then, the baby may drop down into the pelvis.

When the baby has settled in the pelvis, doctors describe it as engaged. This means it is ready for birth.

When does baby dropping happen?

pregnant woman waiting for baby dropping
Baby dropping is when the baby's head moves to the bottom of the pelvis.

Precisely when it happens is different for every woman. There is no set day or week that women should expect their baby to drop.

For some women, baby dropping happens just as labor starts or a few hours before. For other women, it may happen a few weeks before labor begins.

Baby dropping might happen closer to labor for women who have had babies before. This is because their body has been through labor before, so their pelvis may need less time to adjust to the process.

Women who are pregnant for the first time may find that baby dropping occurs some days or weeks before labor. This may be because their pelvic muscles need to adjust to the birthing position before labor can begin.

If a woman thinks her baby has dropped, she should speak to a doctor. The doctor can check the position of the baby, which helps them estimate when labor may begin.

What it feels like

Some women may feel baby dropping as a sudden, noticeable movement. Others may not notice it happening at all.

Some women may notice that their abdomen feels lighter after the baby has dropped. This might be because the baby is positioned lower in the pelvis, leaving more room in her middle.

This feeling of increased space in the abdomen is why baby dropping is also called lightening.

Lightening may seem an inappropriate term for some. Baby dropping sometimes makes women feel like they are carrying a bowling ball between their legs.

Every woman's experience of baby dropping is different.

Nine signs of baby dropping

Pelvic pain may be a sign of the baby dropping.
Pelvic pain may be a sign of the baby dropping.

The following signs suggest a baby may have dropped:

1. Lower belly

A woman's pregnancy bump may look like it is sitting lower when the baby drops.

2. Pelvic pressure pain

As the baby drops into the pelvis, the pressure in this area may increase.

This may cause a woman to feel like she is waddling when she walks.

3. Pelvic pain

When the baby drops, some women may experience flashes of pelvic pain. This may be due to the baby's head pushing against ligaments in the pelvis.

4. Easier breathing

There is less pressure on the diaphragm once the baby has dropped. This may make breathing easier.

5. Hemorrhoids

After the baby drops, its head may put pressure on the nerves in the pelvis and rectum. This pressure may cause hemorrhoids.

6. More discharge

Baby dropping increases pressure on the cervix. This causes it to lose the mucus plug that sits at the top of the cervix until the end of pregnancy. It is there to stop bacteria from entering the uterus.

After baby dropping, the mucus plug may exit the vagina as jelly or yolk-like discharge.

7. Frequent need to urinate

When the baby sits lower in the pelvis, its head may put pressure on the bladder. This may make a woman need to urinate often.

8. Back pain

Baby dropping may put additional pressure on the muscles in the lower back. This may cause back pain.

9. Feeling hungrier

When the baby drops, it may reduce pressure on the stomach. This may ease heartburn and increase hunger.

Exercise tips for pregnancy
Exercise tips for pregnancy
Exercise is still possible during pregnancy and may help the health of the mother before birth. Learn more about specific exercises for each stage of pregnancy here.
Read now

Fetal stations in labor

If a woman thinks her baby has dropped, she should see the doctor. The doctor can work out what position the baby is in using a fetal stations scale. Some doctors use a three-point scale; others use a five-point scale.

The five-point scale is more traditional and more widely used. A 2015 article describes it as a system which divides the pelvis above and below the ischial spines into fifths.

The ischial spines are on the pelvis. When the baby drops ready for labor, its head is level with the ischial spines.

The five-point scale measures from -5 to +5. Each step forward on the scale means the baby is a centimeter closer to being born.

Before the baby drops, a woman may be at station -5. When the baby drops (and is engaged) a woman may be at station zero. When the baby crowns (fills the vagina) a woman may be at station +5.

According to a 2014 study, 95 percent of women have a station of zero or lower when fully dilated.

To estimate which station a woman is at, the doctor examines a woman's vagina and feels for the baby's head.

Encouraging the baby to drop

Pregnant woman walking dog in park.
Walking may help to encourage baby dropping.

If a woman's due date is imminent, but her baby is yet to drop, she can try specific activities to encourage the baby to descend.

These include:

  • walking
  • sitting on a birthing ball
  • squatting
  • pelvic tilts

These activities all help to open the hips and stretch the pelvic muscles. This may encourage the baby to drop down into the pelvis.

When to see a doctor

It is normal to experience some pelvic pain after the baby drops. That said, some types of pelvic pain may need investigating.

Speak to the doctor if pelvic pain is constant or regular. Or if it is accompanied by:

  • bleeding
  • loss of fluids
  • fever

Takeaway

Baby dropping typically happens towards the end of pregnancy. It may occur as labor starts, hours before, or sometimes a few weeks before. It is more likely to happen weeks before labor for women who are pregnant for the first time.

Baby dropping may feel like a sudden, noticeable movement for some women, while others may not feel it happening. Baby dropping, or lightening, may make it easier to breathe and increase appetite. This is because there is more space in the abdomen and less pressure on organs.

When the baby drops, pressure on the pelvis may cause some pain. If the pain is continuous or regular, it is a good idea to speak to a doctor.

Related coverage

Can sneezing during pregnancy affect the baby? Sneezing during pregnancy is common. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including illness and allergies. Sneezing can happen at any point during the pregnancy and will not hurt the baby or cause a miscarriage. Home remedies and management techniques can help. Learn more about sneezing during pregnancy here. Read now
Ten common labor complications Most deliveries happen safely, but sometime a complication can occur. Common problems include failure to progress, excessive bleeding, and placenta previa. In places with appropriate health care, these can usually be resolved with treatment. It is important to follow the instructions of health professionals. Read now
Lightning crotch: What to know about shooting pain during pregnancy Some pregnant people may experience lightning crotch, which is a shooting pain in the vagina, rectum, or pelvis. Doctors do not fully understand its causes, but there are several home remedies that can help to ease the symptoms. Here, we look at the possible causes of lightning crotch and explain when to see a doctor. Read now
How to deal with becoming a new parent The prospect of becoming a parent can be overwhelming. In this Spotlight feature, we give some basic but vital tips to help you to weather the storm. Read now
Ways to induce labor: Medical and natural options Pregnancy normally lasts around 40 weeks from the date of the last period and then delivery starts naturally. However, this is not always the case, and sometimes the birth need to be induced. Why is this done, and what does it involve? Learn about some medical and natural ways that may be used to induce labour. Read now
Pregnancy / Obstetrics
Nursing / Midwifery Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 13 July 2018.

    Visit our Pregnancy / Obstetrics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pregnancy / Obstetrics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Burgess, Lana. "How can you tell if your baby is head down?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 13 Jul. 2018. Web.
    13 Jul. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322456.php>

    APA
    Burgess, L. (2018, July 13). "How can you tell if your baby is head down?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Pregnancy / Obstetrics

Scroll to top