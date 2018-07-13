End-stage kidney disease is when a person's kidneys fail. It occurs in people with chronic kidney disease.

This article discusses the causes and symptoms of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), which is also called end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or kidney failure.

We also cover treatment, prevention, and ways to reduce the risk of developing ESKD.

What is end-stage kidney disease?



ESKD is when a person's kidneys fail.

End-stage kidney disease or ESKD is the most advanced stage of chronic or long-term kidney disease, which is when a person gradually loses kidney function over time.

There are five stages of kidney disease. ESKD is stage 5.

When a person has ESKD, their kidneys fail to function, either wholly or partially. Even if the kidneys work partially, it is not enough to meet the body's needs.

The kidneys have an essential role in the body. They filter out waste and excess water from the blood. These waste products come out in a person's urine.

If a person has ESKD, waste products can build up in their blood and may become life-threatening.

A person with ESKD will need kidney dialysis or a kidney transplant to save their life.

Symptoms of ESKD

A buildup of waste products in the blood causes the symptoms of ESKD. The buildup occurs because the kidneys are no longer able to filter those waste products out of the blood sufficiently.

A person with ESKD may experience:

reduced appetite

feeling or being sick

headaches

tiredness

itchy, dry skin

unexplained weight loss

chest pain

shortness of breath

trouble concentrating

little or no urination

swelling

muscle cramps

skin discoloration

tingling in the hands or feet

Causes of kidney failure

Chronic kidney disease can slowly lead to kidney failure and ESKD, but the kidneys may also stop working suddenly.

If a person suddenly has kidney failure, it is called acute renal failure or acute kidney injury.

We explore the causes of ESKD as well as acute renal failure below:

Chronic causes of ESKD



High blood pressure may cause ESKD.

According to the American Kidney Fund, diabetes and high blood pressure are the first and second most common chronic conditions that cause ESKD.

Other chronic conditions that can cause ESKD include:

lupus and other autoimmune conditions

genetic conditions originating at birth

problems with the urinary tract

nephrotic syndrome, which is a type of kidney disease

Acute renal failure

Acute renal failure is when the kidneys stop working suddenly. This may occur due to:

a heart attack

poisoning

limited blood supply to the kidneys

severe dehydration

urinary tract obstruction

substance misuse

severe blood infection, known as sepsis

Risk factors

ESKD is the most advanced stage of chronic or long-term kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease affects between 10 and 16 percent of adults worldwide.

Several factors increase the risk of chronic kidney disease, including:

smoking

high blood pressure

diabetes

being overweight

older age

being of African-American descent

low birth weight

family history of chronic kidney disease

If a person has chronic kidney disease, the following factors increase the risk it will progress to ESKD:

not managing diabetes

not controlling high blood pressure

drinking too much alcohol

smoking

Complications

Reduced kidney function may affect many other parts of the body.

Complications of ESKD include:

liver damage

internal bleeding

buildup of fluid on the lungs

nerve damage to arms or legs

weakened immune system

anemia

sexual dysfunction

trouble concentrating

problems during pregnancy

fluid retention

heart problems

bone fractures

increased risk of stroke

Diagnosis



Testing a urine sample may help to diagnose ESKD.

If a person has symptoms of ESKD, a doctor may test their blood and urine for waste products. These tests may include:

Glomerular filtration rate (GFR) : Measures how well the kidneys filter the blood.

: Measures how well the kidneys filter the blood. Urinalysis : Looks for protein and blood in the urine.

: Looks for protein and blood in the urine. Serum creatinine test : Tests the blood for a buildup of the waste product creatine.

: Tests the blood for a buildup of the waste product creatine. Blood urea nitrogen test: Measures nitrogen in the blood.

According to research from 2016, a doctor may diagnose ESKD if a person has uremia, which is when the blood retains large amounts of substances that the kidneys usually remove in the urine. Uremia means they will need ongoing kidney dialysis.

Doctors will also look for a low GFR, which tells them if the kidneys are not filtering a person's blood well.

Treatment

A doctor will usually suggest renal replacement therapy for ESKD. Renal replacement therapy includes kidney dialysis or a kidney transplant.

In 2013, more than 1.4 million people were receiving renal replacement therapy worldwide.

There are two main types of kidney dialysis: hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

Hemodialysis is when a machine filters waste from a person's blood. This process takes 3 or 4 hours, and people have it done at a dialysis center. A person with ESKD will usually use hemodialysis 2 or 3 times each week.

During peritoneal dialysis, a person pumps dialysis fluid into their abdomen. The fluid draws out waste fluids through the lining of the abdomen, which is known as the peritoneum. The fluid comes out through a catheter. Peritoneal dialysis can be done at home.

A kidney transplant is when a surgeon replaces the damaged kidney with a healthy one from a donor.

Alongside renal replacement therapy, a person may need to follow a specific diet to support their treatment. The diet may involve:

avoiding foods high in protein

eating sufficient calories

limiting fluid intake

controlling electrolytes, such as salt, potassium, and phosphorous

Prevention

The following lifestyle changes may slow the progress of chronic kidney disease:

stopping smoking

drinking less alcohol

taking prescribed medications correctly

managing blood pressure

managing blood sugar levels

losing weight if overweight

exercising regularly

eating a healthful, balanced diet

Outlook

If a person has the symptoms of chronic kidney disease or ESKD, they should see their doctor. Getting the right treatment, as soon as possible, may improve the outlook for this conditions.

Without kidney dialysis or a kidney transplant, ESKD is life-threatening. A person with ESKD that requires kidney dialysis will continue to use it long-term. A kidney transplant may help them regain normal kidney function.