New research suggests that the body's natural pain-killer, the "endocannabinoid system," may also have cancer-fighting properties when "activated" by omega-3 fatty acids. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids include salmon, avocado, and nuts. Our bodies have an "endogenous," or "built-in," pain-killing system named after the cannabis plant: the endogenous cannabinoid system , otherwise known as the endocannabinoid system. Endocannabinoids are molecules that, together with their receptors, can be found throughout the body — in our brains, organs, tissues, and even in our immune cells. The endocannabinoid system works together with the nervous and the immune systems to reduce pain and inflammation in much the same way that cannabis reduces pain, but without the psychotropic effects of the plant. Because this internal system was found to have similar properties to the external cannabinoid chemical derived from cannabis, it was named "endocannabinoid" by scientists in the 1960s. Now, researchers led by Aditi Das — a professor of comparative biosciences and an affiliate of biochemistry at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — found that endocannabinoids produced when the body metabolizes omega-3 fatty acids have tumor-fighting properties. The findings were published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.

Omega-3-derived cannabinoid in lung cancer In previous research published in 2017, Prof. Das and her colleagues discovered a group of omega-3 fatty acid metabolites — or metabolism by-products — called endocannabinoid epoxides (EDP-EAs). Since some studies have suggested that cannabis has cancer-fighting properties, the researchers wanted to see whether the naturally occurring endocannabinoids would have the same effect. Therefore, they examined the behavior of EDP-EAs in a mouse model of osteosarcoma, which is a particularly aggressive form of bone cancer. The scientists discovered that mice with cancer tumors that had spread to their lungs had 80 percent more EDP-EAs in their lung tissue than healthy rodents. Prof. Das explains the team’s efforts of interpreting this discovery. “The dramatic increase indicated that these molecules were doing something to the cancer — but we didn’t know if it was harmful or good.” “We asked,” she goes on to say, “are they trying to stop the cancer, or facilitating it? So we studied the individual properties [of the EDP-EA molecules] and saw that they are working against the cancer in several ways.”