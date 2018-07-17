In recent years, studies have started pointing to nuts as a way to boost heart health, but most of them were observational with a limited sample size. Now, a systematic review of clinical trials spanning 25 years has confirmed that when it comes to cardiovascular health, nuts are the go-to food.

Share on Pinterest It’s official: walnuts are great for your heart.

At Medical News Today, we’ve been unpacking the health benefits of nuts, one study at a time.

This delicious snack may be key for heart health and healthy aging, slashing the risk of stroke or coronary heart disease.

But the benefits of nuts do not stop here; some studies suggest that a handful of nuts may help us live longer, improve our memory, and strengthen our brain.

Now, scientists led by Marta Guasch-Ferré — a research associate in the Department of Nutrition at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA — have carried out a large-scale review of numerous studies covering the link between nut consumption and heart health.

These “natural health capsules,” as Guasch-Ferré called them in a study that MNT reported on last year, may do wonders for our cardiovascular system.