Is it possible for us to “tell” the brain to boost the body’s immune response against cancer tumors? Researchers believe that the answer is “yes,” and that it can be done by manipulating the activity of the brain’s reward system.

Researchers investigate the link between our emotions and our immune systems. Can their findings change cancer patient care?

“The relationship between a person’s emotional state and cancer has been demonstrated in the past, but mainly in relation to negative feelings such as stress and depression and without a physiological map of the action mechanism within the brain,” says Prof. Asya Rolls.

Prof. Rolls is based at the Rappaport Faculty of Medicine at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa.

She and her colleagues have been puzzled by the notion that emotions, as processed by the brain, could somehow influence the turn that cancer tumors can take once lodged inside the body.

It is intuitive to consider that stress, anxiety, and depression could have a negative impact on the body’s ability to fight disease. But could positive emotions, or a simulation of such emotions, reinforce the immune response?

“Several researchers,” says Prof. Rolls, “including Prof. David Spiegel of the Stanford University School of Medicine [in California], have shown that an improvement in the patient’s emotional state may affect the course of the disease.” But, she also adds that “it was not clear how this happened.”

So, Prof. Rolls and team decided to conduct a study to explore these mechanisms and learn more about how emotions in the brain can influence the way in which the immune system responds to cancer.

In a paper that has been published in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers report what they found through their recent study.

“We are now presenting a physiological model that can explain at least some of this effect,” says Prof. Rolls.