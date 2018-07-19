A new study identifies a worrying trend: deaths due to cirrhosis, or liver disease, as a result of alcohol consumption are on the rise across the United States. Share on Pinterest Deaths due to liver disease are on the rise in the U.S., and researchers warn that alcohol use is to blame. Research led by the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has made a disturbing find about deaths related to cirrhosis, a severe liver condition. Cirrhosis can be caused by several different health issues, including hepatitis C and fatty liver disease. But the researchers observed that in the United States, an increasing number of people acquire it due to excessive alcohol consumption. Dr. Elliot Tapper — who is a specialist in liver health from Michigan Medicine, of the University of Michigan — and his collaborator Dr. Neehar Parikh have noticed that, in 1999–2016, the number of deaths caused by cirrhosis has been on the rise in 49 out of 50 states. “Each alcohol-related death,” explains Dr. Tapper, “means decades of lost life, broken families, and lost economic productivity. In addition, medical care of those dying from cirrhosis costs billions of dollars.” The researchers’ findings are reported in the BMJ.

Young adults most at risk The past few years have witnessed much better results when it comes to treating hepatitis C, the liver disease that has affected large numbers of “Baby Boomers” — people born in 1945–1965 — who were exposed to infection via improperly sanitized needles, due to a poor understanding of the dangers involved. Once methods of dealing with the widespread cases of hepatitis C improved, and people who had been diagnosed experienced better care, liver specialists hoped that they would see fewer deaths related to liver disease. Surprisingly, however, they found the opposite: cirrhosis deaths have increased by 65 percent, and alcohol use is a prominent cause of late-stage liver disease. The most affected populations are adults aged 25–34, and white people and those who are of American Indian and Hispanic descent are the most exposed. The highest average increase in cirrhosis-related deaths per year was seen among young adults, at an approximately 10.5 percent rise each year. “We thought,” explains Dr. Tapper, “we would see improvements [when it comes to the number of deaths due to liver disease], but these data make it clear: even after hepatitis C, we will still have our work cut out for us.”