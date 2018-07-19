Diabetes: Switching to common drugs raises risk of complications

Published Published 3 hours ago
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
A new study, published in the journal BMJ, finds that switching to a class of drugs called sulfonylureas could raise the risk of complications for people living with type 2 diabetes.
diabetes pills and syringe
New research shows that switching to sulfonylureas, a common class of antidiabetic drugs, may raise the risk of major complications.

Researchers set out to investigate how safe it is for patients with type 2 diabetes to switch from taking metformin, which is a standard "first-line" antidiabetic drug, to taking sulfonylureas, often prescribed to control blood sugar levels when metformin alone fails.

They were led by Prof. Samy Suissa, from McGill University in Quebec, Canada.

As Prof. Suissa and colleagues explain in their paper, numerous studies have confirmed the safety of sulfonylureas.

Fewer, however, have focused on their safety when patients have switched to the drugs or when they have added them to their previous treatment.

So, to fill this research gap, the scientists examined whether adding sulfonylureas or switching to them from metformin raises the risk of cardiovascular problems such as heart attack or stroke, or the risk of death from cardiovascular problems or from any other causes.

Also, the team examined whether or not switching to, or adding, sulfonylureas raised the risk of severe hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar. All these risks were compared with taking metformin alone.

Continuing metformin safer than switching

In order to study these links, the researchers examined over 77,138 people with type 2 diabetes who started taking metformin between 1998 and 2013.

Of these, 25,699 either added sulfonylureas to their treatment or switched to them altogether during the study period.

The team compared these people with age-matched controls who continued to take only metformin over a follow-up period of 1.1 years, on average.

Type 2 diabetes: New guidelines lower blood sugar control levels
Type 2 diabetes: New guidelines lower blood sugar control levels
New recommendations from the American College of Physicians may change current practices in the treatment of diabetes.
Read now

Overall, when compared with staying on metformin, the study found that adding, or switching to, sulfonylureas was linked with a higher risk of a heart attack, death from any causes, and severe hypoglycemia.

More specifically, people adding, or switching to, the second-line treatment were 26 percent more likely to have a heart attack, 28 percent more likely to die from any causes, and over seven times more likely to have severe hypoglycemia, on average.

The researchers also discovered a trend toward a higher likelihood of stroke and death from heart problems in those switching to, or adding, sulfonylureas.

Finally, when comparing just adding sulfonylureas to metformin with switching to sulfonylureas completely, the latter raised the risk of a heart attack by 51 percent and mortality from all causes by 23 percent.

However, no differences were found in the risk of stroke, cardiovascular death, or hypoglycemia between just adding the drugs and switching to them.

Prof. Suissa and colleagues conclude, "Sulfonylureas as second-line drugs are associated with an increased risk of myocardial infarction, all-cause mortality, and severe hypoglycemia, compared with remaining on metformin monotherapy."

"Thus, in line with current recommendations on the treatment of type 2 diabetes, continuing metformin when introducing sulfonylureas is safer than switching."

As with any observational study, causality cannot be inferred from the results. But researchers Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Christianne Roumie deem the study "well designed and the relations [...] strong and consistent" in an accompanying editorial, which is also published in the BMJ.

Related coverage

All about hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) Low levels of blood sugar or glucose are known as hypoglycemia. It is not a disease itself but is a sign of an underlying health issue. Find out how what it means, how it affects adults and children, and what treatments are available. Learn if diet can help control hypoglycemia and how it differs from hyperglycemia. Read now
Seven herbs and supplements for type 2 diabetes The uncontrolled blood sugar levels in diabetes have the potential for a herbal helping hand. Growing research suggests that herbs and supplements, such as aloe vera and cinnamon, may help with type 2 diabetes. Learn about seven of these herbs and supplements in this MNT Knowledge Center article. Read now
Statistics and facts about type 2 diabetes Type 2 diabetes is a major health concern in the United States and globally. Diabetes affects over 9 percent of the population in the U.S., and 90 to 95 percent of people with diabetes have type 2. It is also costly in terms of medical provision and lost productivity. Get some recent statistics on diabetes here. Read now
Diet tips to improve insulin resistance Insulin resistance has a close relationship with the development of blood sugar management and diabetes. In this MNT Knowledge Center article, learn about how to reduce insulin insensitivity and the risk of type 2 diabetes. Which foods should you eat and avoid? Read now
Does metformin help you lose weight? We examine what impact metformin might have on weight loss, how this drug is used to treat diabetes, and whether or not it helps people to lose weight. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Diabetes Type 2
Blood / Hematology Cardiovascular / Cardiology Heart Disease

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Diabetes Type 2

Scroll to top