In most cases, regularly cleaning the penis keeps odor to a minimum. However, some conditions may cause the penis' odor to change or smell foul.

Often, using simple home remedies will reduce penis odor. However, some conditions require medical treatment.

In this article, we look at common causes of a smelly penis, as well as how to treat them.

Six causes of a smelly penis

Causes of a smelly penis can include:

Smegma



Smegma is an accumulation of dead skin cells and the natural oils that keep the penis moist.

Smegma is an accumulation of dead skin cells and the natural oils that keep the penis moist. If a person does not clean their penis regularly, the smegma can build up, resulting in a thick white substance.

This buildup is more common on uncircumcised penises as it forms around the head of the penis.

In addition to a bad smell, smegma can:

cause redness and irritation

prevent the foreskin from easily moving when the penis is erect

increase the risk of a bacterial infection

Balanitis

Balanitis is skin irritation on the tip of the penis. Some of the primary causes of balanitis include:

poor hygiene

infections

skin conditions, such as psoriasis

allergic reactions to medications, soaps, or condoms

If a person suspects balanitis may be the cause of a bad smell, they should talk to a doctor about possible treatments.

Sexually transmitted infection (STI)

STIs may cause a smelly penis, in some cases. The two STIs most likely to cause penis odors are chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Symptoms of chlamydia include:

white, watery discharge from the penis

pain while urinating

testicle pain

Symptoms of gonorrhea include:

green, white, or yellow discharge from the penis

pain or burning while urinating

inflammation in the foreskin

Anyone who suspects they may have an STI should seek medical attention and refrain from sexual activity until they have finished treatment.

Non-gonococcal urethritis (NGU)

NGU is inflammation of the urethra, which is the tube connecting the tip of the penis to the bladder.

In most cases, inflammation of the urethra is due to an STI, such as chlamydia. However, in cases of NGU, the cause of the swelling is unknown.

Symptoms of NGU may include:

cloudy or white discharge from the penis

frequent urge to urinate

burning or painful urination

irritation or soreness near the tip of the penis

Yeast infection



While vaginal yeast infections are much more common, yeast infections can also affect the penis.

A yeast infection occurs when too much of the Candida fungus is present on the penis. While vaginal yeast infections are much more common, yeast infections can also affect the penis.

In addition to a bad smell, other symptoms of a yeast infection include:

burning or itching sensation

irritation and redness on the penis

a white substance with a cottage cheese consistency

unusual moisture on the penis

It is essential to seek medical treatment for a yeast infection, as it may lead to further infections and complications.

Urinary tract infection (UTI)

A UTI occurs when bacteria or a virus gets into the urinary tract. UTIs can cause:

a smelly penis

pink or cloudy urine

frequent urges to urinate

burning sensation when urinating

Risk factors for developing UTIs include:

kidney stones

an enlarged prostate

sexual activity

diabetes

a urinary catheter

Treating a UTI can help prevent further complications, including kidney problems or the infection spreading beyond the urinary tract.

How to clean the penis



It is essential to wash the genitals at least once a day with a gentle cleanser and warm water.

Practicing proper hygiene can help avoid infections and reduce any odor coming from the penis. It is essential to wash the genitals at least once a day with a gentle cleanser and warm water.

After cleaning the penis, a person should make sure the area is completely dry before putting on clothing.

In addition to daily washing, a person should consider taking some additional steps to keep the penis odor-free. These steps include:

cleaning the penis after engaging in sexual activity

wearing loose-fitting, breathable clothing

using barrier protection, such as condoms, during sexual activity

avoiding sexual activity when either partner has an STI or other infection

cleaning under the foreskin if uncircumcised

Treatment and home remedies

Treating a smelly penis depends largely on what is causing the smell. If a lack of correct hygiene is an issue, a person can gently wash their penis more regularly with warm water.

It is best to avoid heavily scented products on the genitals, as they can irritate the skin and increase a person's risk of infections. People should also refrain from using cologne, scented cream, or other perfumes directly on the penis.

If a person suspects they have an infection, they should see a doctor for a diagnosis and treatment. Treatment may include antibiotics, antifungal medications, or other medications.

When to see a doctor

A person should see a doctor if any of the following symptoms accompany a smelly penis:

unusual discharge

pain or burning during urination

increased need to urinate

irritation and redness on the outside of the penis

Outlook

In most cases, a person can treat a smelly penis with simple techniques at home, starting with better hygiene.

If other symptoms are present, such as pain, irritation, or discharge, it is best to see a doctor for a proper diagnosis.