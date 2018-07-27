Everything you need to know about ice burns

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 27 Jul 2018
By Bethany Cadman
Reviewed by
Both heat and cold can burn a person's skin. If exposure to severe cold causes skin damage, it is called an ice burn or frostbite.

Spending time in freezing temperatures or coming into contact with something extremely cold, such as ice cubes or an ice pack, can damage the skin tissue and cause an ice burn.

In this article, learn about the symptoms and causes of ice burns, as well as how to treat them and when to see a doctor.

Symptoms

ice in the hands which may cause an ice burn
Freezing temperatures can damage the skin tissue.

The symptoms of an ice burn can include:

  • red, white, dark, or gray skin
  • pain
  • blisters
  • numbness
  • tingling
  • itchiness
  • hard or waxy skin

When a person experiences an ice burn, several things happen to the tissue:

  • the water in the skin cells begins to freeze
  • the frozen water forms ice crystals, which damage the skin cells
  • the blood vessels constrict, reducing blood flow and delivery of oxygen to the area
  • blood clots may form, further restricting blood flow and oxygen
  • bleeding can occur if the cold temperature affects blood-clotting proteins
What is frostbite?
What is frostbite?
Learn more about frostbite, including the causes and risk factors.
Read now

Causes and risk factors

Exposure to extreme cold causes the blood vessels to narrow, diverting blood to the vital organs to protect them.

A reduced volume of blood will reach the parts of the body furthest from the central organs, which is why the hands, feet, fingers, and toes are particularly prone to injuries from the cold.

Causes of ice burns include:

  • exposure to freezing temperatures for extended periods
  • exposure to wind and high altitudes
  • direct contact with a freezing object, such as an ice pack, for a prolonged period

Other factors that can increase a person's likelihood of getting an ice burn include:

Younger children and older people have a higher risk of cold injury, as they are unable to regulate their body temperature as efficiently and tend to lose heat more quickly.

People under the influence of alcohol or drugs may not be as alert to the cold and may not immediately notice the discomfort of cold exposure that can lead to ice burns.

Prevention

To prevent ice burns, people should wear appropriate clothing for cold temperatures or high-velocity winds.

Also, when using an ice pack, people should ensure that it does not directly touch the skin. Placing a cloth or towel in between the ice pack and the skin can help to prevent ice burns.

Scarring

Diagram of a cross section of the skin
An ice burn may cause scarring, depending on which layers of the skin it affects.

Ice burns can cause scarring. The likelihood of scarring depends on many factors, including the area of the ice burn and how many layers of tissue are affected.

The skin consists of several layers. These include an outer layer, known as the epidermis, and a lower layer, called the dermis. Beneath these layers are tissues that include muscles, tendons, and other connective tissue.

If a burn only penetrates the epidermis, it may not cause significant scarring. However, injuries that affect the dermis or the tissues beneath it are more complex wounds that can leave scars.

Ice burn vs. frostbite

There is little difference between ice burn and frostbite. The term ice burn refers to burns that result from contact with ice or ice packs.

Frostbite occurs when the exposure of parts of the body to extremely cold temperatures freezes the skin and the tissue beneath it.

Frostbite that penetrates the deeper layers of the skin and damages tissue and bone can cause permanent damage.

First aid and treatment

Upon getting an ice burn, a person should immediately be taking the following actions:

  • getting out of the cold or removing the item causing the injury
  • removing wet clothing
  • avoiding touching or rubbing the area to prevent further damage
  • removing debris from any injured skin
  • warming the skin by soaking it in 99–102°F (37–39°C) water
  • applying blankets or warm compresses
  • repeating the soaking process every 20 minutes if necessary

Once the area is warm again, a person should try:

gauze to protect an ice burn
Gauze can protect the skin from dirt and germs.
  • using gauze to protect the skin from dirt and germs
  • increasing fluid intake for hydration
  • taking an over-the-counter (OTC) pain reliever if necessary
  • applying a soothing ointment, such as aloe vera, to unbroken skin
  • seeking medical advice regarding the necessity of a tetanus shot

It is vital to warm up the skin gradually rather than using very hot water or air, as extreme heat could make the injury worse.

When to see a doctor

People can usually treat superficial ice burns at home using first aid. These burns often heal without the need for further medical attention.

If a person experiences a more severe ice burn, they should see a doctor and may require hospital treatment.

The signs and symptoms of a severe ice burn include:

  • skin turning and remaining white, dark, or gray
  • skin feeling numb
  • skin that feels cold or hard after warming
  • the affected body part being less able to function
  • blood-filled blisters
  • injury-related ice burn

These signs may indicate damage to the tissue underneath the skin. Tissue damage may require more intensive medical or surgical treatment.

Any signs of infection will also require medical treatment. A person should see a doctor if they experience the following symptoms:

  • changes to the color of the burn
  • pus or green discharge leaking from the burn site
  • fever
  • increased pain
  • the affected body part being less able to perform its function

If the affected area remains white, dark, or gray rather than pink or red and does not start tingling or burning as it warms up, this could signify more extensive damage that requires medical attention.

Anyone concerned about an ice burn should speak to a doctor for a proper evaluation.

Related coverage

Chemical burns: Symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment Chemical burns can happen to anyone and anywhere, and occur when a person is affected by chemicals or their fumes. They frequently occur due to car batteries, paint thinner, and bleach. This article looks at the common causes as well as who is at risk and when a person should seek medical care for a chemical burn. Read now
Where do blisters come from? A blister is a pocket of fluid that forms between the upper layers of skin. The most common causes are crushed or pinched skin, chemical exposure, burns, and friction, but blisters are also a feature of many medical conditions. Here, learn about the types of blisters, why they form, and how to treat and prevent them. Read now
Is it bad to eat ice? Some people like to chew on ice cubes, but it can cause some complications, including dental problems. Compulsive ice eating is a psychological issue, but it is also a sign of some medical conditions, such as iron deficiency anemia. A doctor can determine the reason for ice cravings and provide appropriate treatment. Read now
How to get rid of burn scars Treating burn scars depends on the severity of the burn and how recently it occurred. The article examines the various types of burn scars, how to remove or reduce existing burn scars, and how to prevent new scars developing. Also, learn about how to treat a burn in the first instance and possible complications. Read now
How to treat a burn on the roof of the mouth at home Burning the roof of the mouth is common. These burns are easy to treat at home and rarely cause for concern. Natural remedies can help, including yogurt, milk, aloe vera gel, and honey. Here, learn about seven natural home remedies for burns on the roof of the mouth. We also describe when to see a doctor. Read now
Dermatology
Blood / Hematology Neurology / Neuroscience Sports Medicine / Fitness

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 27 July 2018.

    Visit our Dermatology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Dermatology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Cadman, Bethany. "Everything you need to know about ice burns." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 27 Jul. 2018. Web.
    27 Jul. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322606.php>

    APA
    Cadman, B. (2018, July 27). "Everything you need to know about ice burns." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Dermatology

Scroll to top