Both heat and cold can burn a person's skin. If exposure to severe cold causes skin damage, it is called an ice burn or frostbite.

Spending time in freezing temperatures or coming into contact with something extremely cold, such as ice cubes or an ice pack, can damage the skin tissue and cause an ice burn.

In this article, learn about the symptoms and causes of ice burns, as well as how to treat them and when to see a doctor.

Symptoms



Freezing temperatures can damage the skin tissue. Freezing temperatures can damage the skin tissue.

The symptoms of an ice burn can include:

red, white, dark, or gray skin

pain

blisters

numbness

tingling

itchiness

hard or waxy skin

When a person experiences an ice burn, several things happen to the tissue:

the water in the skin cells begins to freeze

the frozen water forms ice crystals, which damage the skin cells

the blood vessels constrict, reducing blood flow and delivery of oxygen to the area

blood clots may form, further restricting blood flow and oxygen

bleeding can occur if the cold temperature affects blood-clotting proteins

Causes and risk factors

Exposure to extreme cold causes the blood vessels to narrow, diverting blood to the vital organs to protect them.

A reduced volume of blood will reach the parts of the body furthest from the central organs, which is why the hands, feet, fingers, and toes are particularly prone to injuries from the cold.

Causes of ice burns include:

exposure to freezing temperatures for extended periods

exposure to wind and high altitudes

direct contact with a freezing object, such as an ice pack, for a prolonged period

Other factors that can increase a person's likelihood of getting an ice burn include:

homelessness

participating in winter sports

smoking

taking medications that restrict blood flow, such as beta-blockers

conditions that impair circulation, such as diabetes or peripheral vascular disease

peripheral neuropathy or other conditions that reduce a person's ability to detect injuries

Raynaud's phenomenon

Younger children and older people have a higher risk of cold injury, as they are unable to regulate their body temperature as efficiently and tend to lose heat more quickly.

People under the influence of alcohol or drugs may not be as alert to the cold and may not immediately notice the discomfort of cold exposure that can lead to ice burns.

Prevention

To prevent ice burns, people should wear appropriate clothing for cold temperatures or high-velocity winds.

Also, when using an ice pack, people should ensure that it does not directly touch the skin. Placing a cloth or towel in between the ice pack and the skin can help to prevent ice burns.

Scarring



An ice burn may cause scarring, depending on which layers of the skin it affects. An ice burn may cause scarring, depending on which layers of the skin it affects.

Ice burns can cause scarring. The likelihood of scarring depends on many factors, including the area of the ice burn and how many layers of tissue are affected.

The skin consists of several layers. These include an outer layer, known as the epidermis, and a lower layer, called the dermis. Beneath these layers are tissues that include muscles, tendons, and other connective tissue.

If a burn only penetrates the epidermis, it may not cause significant scarring. However, injuries that affect the dermis or the tissues beneath it are more complex wounds that can leave scars.

Ice burn vs. frostbite

There is little difference between ice burn and frostbite. The term ice burn refers to burns that result from contact with ice or ice packs.

Frostbite occurs when the exposure of parts of the body to extremely cold temperatures freezes the skin and the tissue beneath it.

Frostbite that penetrates the deeper layers of the skin and damages tissue and bone can cause permanent damage.

First aid and treatment

Upon getting an ice burn, a person should immediately be taking the following actions:

getting out of the cold or removing the item causing the injury

removing wet clothing

avoiding touching or rubbing the area to prevent further damage

removing debris from any injured skin

warming the skin by soaking it in 99–102°F (37–39°C) water

applying blankets or warm compresses

repeating the soaking process every 20 minutes if necessary

Once the area is warm again, a person should try:



Gauze can protect the skin from dirt and germs.

Gauze can protect the skin from dirt and germs.

using gauze to protect the skin from dirt and germs

increasing fluid intake for hydration

taking an over-the-counter (OTC) pain reliever if necessary

applying a soothing ointment, such as aloe vera, to unbroken skin

seeking medical advice regarding the necessity of a tetanus shot

It is vital to warm up the skin gradually rather than using very hot water or air, as extreme heat could make the injury worse.

When to see a doctor

People can usually treat superficial ice burns at home using first aid. These burns often heal without the need for further medical attention.

If a person experiences a more severe ice burn, they should see a doctor and may require hospital treatment.

The signs and symptoms of a severe ice burn include:

skin turning and remaining white, dark, or gray

skin feeling numb

skin that feels cold or hard after warming

the affected body part being less able to function

blood-filled blisters

injury-related ice burn

These signs may indicate damage to the tissue underneath the skin. Tissue damage may require more intensive medical or surgical treatment.

Any signs of infection will also require medical treatment. A person should see a doctor if they experience the following symptoms:

changes to the color of the burn

pus or green discharge leaking from the burn site

fever

increased pain

the affected body part being less able to perform its function

If the affected area remains white, dark, or gray rather than pink or red and does not start tingling or burning as it warms up, this could signify more extensive damage that requires medical attention.

Anyone concerned about an ice burn should speak to a doctor for a proper evaluation.