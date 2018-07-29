The Food and Drug Administration announce the approval of the commercial version of the drug elagolix for the treatment of endometriosis pain. This is the first time in over a decade that an oral treatment specifically designed for endometriosis pain has been approved.

A new drug is shown to ease three different types of endometriosis pain.

Endometriosis is a condition affecting around 1 in 10 women in the United States, and around 200 million people worldwide.

The condition is characterized by an abnormal growth of endometrium, which is the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus.

This tissue growth causes pain in the pelvis, lower back, and abdomen. Other symptoms include heavy periods or bleeding in-between periods, extremely painful menstrual cramps, pain during intercourse, and infertility.

There is currently no cure for the condition, but surgery is often recommended to remove the tissue, which relieves the symptoms for a while. Birth control pills are often prescribed to slow down the growth of abnormal tissue, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen help ease the pain.

Now, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved a new drug to ease the pain of women living with moderate to severe endometriosis.

Elagolix is “the first and only oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone […] antagonist” designed specifically for endometriosis.

The drug — which will be marketed at the beginning of August this year under the brand name Orilissa — is the first of its kind to have been approved by the FDA in more than a decade.