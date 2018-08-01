Emerging evidence has been pointing to the protective effects that coffee can have over a person’s health. This favorite beverage keeps many a student and employee perky and productive, so it is great to think that drinking it can bring other benefits, too. One of these appears to be a significantly lower death risk.

Over the past couple of years, Medical News Today have been regularly reporting on scientific studies suggesting that coffee drinkers may be reaping more benefits than they thought they were.

One study published last year, for instance, found that coffee could protect cardiovascular health, while another study, which we covered last month, suggested that this drink may help regulate blood sugar levels.

Recently, researchers have gathered at a Royal Society of Medicine roundtable in London, United Kingdom, to discuss evidence supporting coffee’s beneficial effects on health. Prof. Miguel Martínez-González — from the University of Navarra in Spain — presented unpublished research suggesting that drinking coffee is associated with a reduced risk of death.

More specifically, Prof. Martínez-González has found that drinking between three and six cups of coffee per day can reduce all-cause mortality. For each two additional cups of coffee per day, the risk of death is reduced by as much as 22 percent, the researcher concludes.

The Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC) — which counts among its members six major coffee companies, including illycaffè, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Lavazza, Nestlé, Paulig, and Tchibo — have put together a report outlining the findings presented at the roundtable session.