Smoking traditional cigarettes causes a range of serious health issues, but many people think alternatives such as electronic cigarettes or waterpipe smoking are less harmful. The conclusions of a new study dispel such beliefs.

Share on Pinterest A new study shows that only 30 minutes of hookah smoking has serious cardiovascular consequences.

The practice of hookah smoking , or waterpipe smoking, has been around for centuries.

Originating in Africa and Asia, hookah smoking has become a worldwide phenomenon in the past few decades — particularly among teenagers.

The practice is widely perceived and marketed as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) warn that “contrary to ancient lore and popular belief, the smoke that emerges from a waterpipe contains numerous toxicants known to cause lung cancer, heart disease, and other diseases.”

A new study conducted by researchers at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) supports the WHO’s conclusion. Specifically, the researchers show the effects of just one session of hookah smoking on heart rate, blood pressure, and arterial stiffness.

The researchers — led by Mary Rezk-Hanna, an assistant professor at UCLA — published their findings in the American Journal of Cardiology.