How 30 minutes of hookah smoking affects your heart

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
Smoking traditional cigarettes causes a range of serious health issues, but many people think alternatives such as electronic cigarettes or waterpipe smoking are less harmful. The conclusions of a new study dispel such beliefs.
hookah smoking
A new study shows that only 30 minutes of hookah smoking has serious cardiovascular consequences.

The practice of hookah smoking, or waterpipe smoking, has been around for centuries.

Originating in Africa and Asia, hookah smoking has become a worldwide phenomenon in the past few decades — particularly among teenagers.

The practice is widely perceived and marketed as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) warn that "contrary to ancient lore and popular belief, the smoke that emerges from a waterpipe contains numerous toxicants known to cause lung cancer, heart disease, and other diseases."

A new study conducted by researchers at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) supports the WHO's conclusion. Specifically, the researchers show the effects of just one session of hookah smoking on heart rate, blood pressure, and arterial stiffness.

The researchers — led by Mary Rezk-Hanna, an assistant professor at UCLA — published their findings in the American Journal of Cardiology.

Hookah smoking and cardiovascular health

Rezk-Hanna and her colleagues investigated the cardiovascular effects of hookah smoking in 48 healthy young adults who were not in the habit of smoking traditional cigarettes.

To examine these effects, the researchers took the following measurements: heart rate, peripheral and central blood pressure, a measure of arterial stiffness called "carotid-femoral pulse wave velocity," and an index of aortic enlargement.

The pros and cons of e-cigarettes revealed
The pros and cons of e-cigarettes revealed
One of the most comprehensive reports to date reveals the harms of e-cigarettes.
Read now

Arterial stiffness, or the loss of arterial elasticity, is a reliable predictor of stroke. The enlargement of the aorta — which is the main artery that transports blood from the heart to the rest of the body — is a condition that can be fatal if left untreated.

Both aortic enlargement and artery stiffness can increase the risk of heart attack and other adverse cardiovascular events.

In the new study, the researchers also looked at blood levels of nicotine, as well as the levels of exhaled carbon monoxide.

Not a more healthful alternative to cigarettes

After only 30 minutes of hookah smoking, the participants' heart rates increased by 16 beats per minute, and their blood pressure rose.

Additionally, the researchers found hookah smoking to heighten arterial stiffness to a degree comparable with the damage caused by smoking one traditional cigarette.

The results are concerning given that the study tested only the effects of half an hour of smoking, whereas most people smoke hookahs for several hours.

The authors report additional concerns. "We know that flavored tobacco products are frequently the first kind of tobacco product used by youth," says the study's lead author.

"One of the major issues with hookah is the fact that the tobacco is flavored with fruit, candy, and alcohol flavors, making hookah the most popular flavored tobacco product among this audience."

"Our findings challenge the concept that fruit-flavored hookah tobacco smoking is a healthier tobacco alternative. It is not."

Mary Rezk-Hanna

To the authors' knowledge, this is the first time that a study has examined the effects of hookah smoking on the elasticity of the arteries.

Related coverage

Ten tips for giving up smoking A brief description of ten helpful tips for people giving up smoking tobacco. Learn about the most effective methods about how to stop here. Read now
The reasons why smoking is bad for you Smoking damages nearly every organ in the body. It is directly responsible for a range of diseases, including heart disease, respiratory disease, and lung cancer. In fact, smoking accounts for 30 percent of all cancer deaths in the U.S. Learn exactly why smoking is so bad for the health, and why people should quit. Read now
Are e-cigarettes a safe alternative to smoking? Electronic cigarettes are used for 'vaping.' They can help people quit smoking, but they are not approved by the FDA for this purpose in the United States. Concerns include the hazards they may pose, and the risk of attracting young people and non-smokers. Could this device be doing more harm than good? Read now
What to know about atherosclerosis Arteries carry blood from the heart to the rest of the body. Atherosclerosis occurs when plaque collects inside the arteries, causing them to narrow and harden. This disrupts blood flow and can lead to severe complications. But what is plaque? Who is at risk, and can atherosclerosis be prevented? Learn more here. Read now
Everything you need to know about hypertension Hypertension or high blood pressure can lead to heart disease, stroke, and death and is a major global health concern. A range of risk factors may increase the chances of a person developing hypertension, but can it be prevented? Read on to find out what causes hypertension, its symptoms, types, and how to prevent it. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Smoking / Quit Smoking
Cardiovascular / Cardiology Heart Disease Public Health

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Smoking / Quit Smoking

Scroll to top