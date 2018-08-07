A new viewpoint article published in JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery exposes the harmful effects of smartphone photo filters on body image issues and mental health conditions such as body dysmorphic disorder.

The popularity of selfie filters may have negative psychological effects, new research suggests.

Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is a mental health condition affecting 1 in 50 people in the United States.

The disorder has been classified as part of the obsessive-compulsive spectrum.

People who have the disorder can spend hours obsessing over minor or nonexistent flaws in their appearance, picking their skin, or grooming themselves.

Some of the people living with BDD have a history of unnecessary or repeated cosmetic surgeries; the disorder has been associated with obsessive-compulsive disorder, major depression, and suicidal tendencies.

Although the causes of BDD are unclear at the moment, researchers think that several factors are at play, including genetics and neurobiological issues such as a faulty processing of the neurotransmitter serotonin (also known as the happiness hormone).

Additionally, several environmental factors may also influence a person’s chances of developing BDD. Life experiences such as childhood trauma or personality traits can have a bearing on BDD risk.

Now, a new viewpoint article written by researchers at the Boston Medical Center (BMC) in Massachusetts suggests that there might be an additional risk factor: selfies.