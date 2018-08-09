A new study has investigated the impact of dietary soy on bone strength in postmenopausal women. The authors conclude that eating more soy might in fact strengthen bones in women of all ages. Share on Pinterest Could soy improve bone health in women? The reduction in bone density and strength that is common in postmenopausal women is of huge concern. As women age, osteoporosis, reduced activity levels, and weight gain act together to decrease bone health and negatively impact metabolism. Osteoporosis and bone weakness increases the risk of fractures, which then lead to even more inactivity and weight gain, exacerbating the issue further. As the population becomes — on average — older and heavier, bone health is an important area of medical science to study. Recently, researchers from the University of Missouri in Columbia set out to test how alterations to a woman’s diet might impact the resilience of her bones. In particular, they were interested in the effects of soy-based proteins.

Soy and bone strength To investigate, the scientists utilized so-called low-capacity running rats, which have low fitness levels. Study co-author Victoria Vieira-Potter explains why they chose this model. “Prior research has shown,” she says, “that these rats are good models, as average American women are relatively inactive both before, and especially after, menopause.” The researchers surgically removed the ovaries of half of the rats to mimic menopause. They have now published their findings in the journal Bone Reports. The scientists fed half of the rats a soy-based diet and the remaining animals a corn-based diet. Both diets contained the same amount of calories. They weighed the rats every week for the duration of the 30-week trial. Then, the team took blood samples, tested bone strength, and assessed body composition using EchoMRI, an imaging technique that can accurately measure levels of body fat and water mass in live animals. From the blood, they assessed markers for bone formation and bone resorption, a process wherein bones are broken down and minerals released into the blood. Markers of resorption and formation are collectively known as bone turnover markers. The scientists inspected the microscopic structure of the animals’ bones, and they also tested them mechanically to breaking point.