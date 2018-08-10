Many studies suggest that exercising can help people deal with mental health issues and boost well-being. A new observational study — the largest of its kind to date — confirms this, but it also extends a caution: too much exercise may negatively affect mental health. Share on Pinterest New research finds that you can get too much exercise and explains how much physical activity will actually benefit your mental health. Recently, researchers from Yale University in New Haven, CT, have analyzed the data of 1.2 million people all across the United States to gain a better understanding of how exercise affects a person’s mental health, and which types of excercise are best for a mood boost. More importantly, they also asked how much exercise is too much. The researchers found that different kinds of team-oriented sports, cycling, and aerobic exercise are the most beneficial to mental health. They report this finding, and others, in a paper now published in The Lancet Psychiatry. “Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, and there is an urgent need to find ways to improve mental health through population health campaigns,” notes study author Dr. Adam Chekroud. “Exercise,” he adds, “is associated with a lower mental health burden across people no matter their age, race, gender, household income, and education level.” “Excitingly, the specifics of the regime, like the type, duration, and frequency, played an important role in this association. We are now using this to try and personalize exercise recommendations, and match people with a specific exercise regime that helps improve their mental health.” Dr. Adam Chekroud

Almost any kind of exercise can help The study participants were recruited from across the U.S. and had all participated the Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System survey in 2011, 2013, and 2015. For their analysis, the researchers used not only demographic information, but also data about the participants’ mental and physical health, as well as their health-related behaviors. The only specific mental health disorder that the researchers took into account, however, was depression. As for the types of exercise included in the study, the researchers looked at many different kinds of activities, including performing childcare, doing housework, cycling, going to the gym, and running. The volunteers provided estimates of how often they had faced poor mental health during the past 30 days. They also reported how often they had exercised over the same period, and for how long. Dr. Chekroud and team adjusted the results of their analysis for any potentially impacting factors, including the study participants’ age, race, and biological sex, as well as their marital status, income, education level, and body mass index (BMI). On average, the participants reported experiencing 3.4 days of poor mental health per month. However, compared with people who did not engage in any type of exercise, those who did exercise had 1.5 fewer days of poor mental health per month. Moreover, the difference was even more obvious when it came to people with a previous diagnosis of depression, as those who exercised had 3.75 fewer bad days per month than their non-exercising peers. Any and all types of exercise seemed to help manage mental health issues. However, the ones that appeared to be more useful were team sports, cycling, aerobic exercise, and gym-based exercise. Nevertheless, even activities that may not usually be thought of as “exercise,” such as doing chores around the house, were linked with better mental health.