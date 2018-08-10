Healthy nails are smooth and have a consistent color. Anything else affecting the growth or appearance of the fingernails or toenails may indicate an abnormality.

A person's nails can say a lot about the state of their health.

Nail abnormalities, in most cases, are not serious and can be easily treated. In other cases, a health condition that may need medical attention and treatment might be the cause.

In this article, we give a list of nail abnormalities along with their potential causes and pictures. We also discuss how to take care of the nails and when to see a doctor.

List of nail abnormalities: Causes and symptoms

Vertical ridges and brittle patches can develop due to aging or minor injuries. Other abnormalities, such as discoloration, spots, and nail separation, may develop as a result of infections, injuries, or some medications.

In many cases, the skin condition known as psoriasis causes nail abnormalities. An estimated 50 percent of people with psoriasis may have nail psoriasis.

Otherwise, trauma to the nail may lead to abnormalities that can result in discoloration, spots, or changes to the nail.

Changes in or around the fingernails and toenails can have many other causes, which we discuss below:

Cracked or split nails Cracked or split nails are dry and brittle with possible cracks or splits. If someone's nails are easily damaged, this can be a sign of malnutrition or a skin disorder. Nails also naturally become more brittle as people grow older. Lifestyle factors can also contribute, such as working with the hands or having the hands in water for long periods of time. Cracked or split nails may also be a sign of: thyroid disease

fungal infections

psoriasis White spots on nails (leukonychia) Non-uniform white spots and lines on the nails are characteristics of leukonychia. These spots are harmless and minor trauma to the nail is usually the cause. Sometimes, especially when ongoing, they can be the result of: nutritional deficiencies

infections

metabolic conditions

systemic diseases

side effects of drugs Beau's lines Beau's lines are depressions across the fingernail. They may be a sign of: malnourishment

measles, mumps, scarlet fever , or other diseases with high fever

, or other diseases with high fever peripheral vascular disease

pneumonia

uncontrolled diabetes

zinc deficiency Mee's lines Transverse white lines on the nails are called Mees' lines. They may be the sign of arsenic or carbon monoxide poisoning or may occur when someone is having chemotherapy. Spoon-shaped nails (koilonychia) Koilonychia is characterized by fingernails that are spoon-shaped, with raised ridges and a scooped out depression. Koilonychia may be a sign of: cardiovascular disease

iron deficiency anemia

lupus

hypothyroidism

Raynaud's disease

hemochromatosis Nail pitting Small depressions and little pits in the nail is called pitting. These changes in a person's nails are often the result of: psoriasis

systemic diseases Clubbed nails

Image credit: James Heilman, MD, (2013 March 22). Image credit: James Heilman, MD, (2013 March 22). Clubbing is a thickening and curving around the fingertips. Clubbed nails can take years to develop. Low blood oxygen levels can cause of nail clubbing. Reasons for this deficiency include: inflammatory bowel disease

heart disease

liver disease

pulmonary disease

AIDS Blue nails Bluish nails have a blue or blue-like tint due to not enough oxygen in the body. This can be the result of: lung problems

heart or circulation problems Onycholysis

Image credit: Copperkettle, (2012, September 9) Image credit: Copperkettle, (2012, September 9) Onycholysis is a white discoloration of the nails that happens when the nail plate and the nail bed separate. Causes of onycholysis may include: infection

injury to the nail

certain nail products

psoriasis

thyroid disease Paronychia

Image credit: C3f59, (2013 May 31). Image credit: C3f59, (2013 May 31). A greenish-black color to the nail is the primary feature of paronychia. It is usually a sign of a bacterial nail infection. Terry's nails Having a dark band on each nail is characteristic of Terry's nails. Terry's nails can be the result of: aging

diabetes

liver failure

congestive heart failure Ram's horn nails

Image credit: Drgnu23, (2004, October 31). Image credit: Drgnu23, (2004, October 31). Ram's horn nails are thickening and overgrowth of the nails. Ram's horn nails may be the sign of: genetics, as this condition runs in families

ichthyosis

psoriasis

circulatory issues Yellow nail syndrome People with yellow nail syndrome have nails that are yellow, thicker than usual, and do not grow as fast as healthy nails. Yellow nail syndrome can be the result of: internal malignancies

rheumatoid arthritis

respiratory illness

pleural effusion

lymphedema Gnawed nails People can have gnawed nails when they bite their nails consistently for a long period of time. Compulsive nail biting or picking is sometimes linked to: anxiety

obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) Pale nails People's nails can turn pale or light in color if they have a nutritional deficiency or a circulation problem that stops the blood from reaching the fingertips. Nails that look very pale may be a sign of: malnutrition

iron deficiency anemia

liver disease

congestive heart failure Lindsay's nails Lindsay's nails are also known as half and half nails. One part of the nail is white while the other part is pink, red, or brown with a sharp line dividing the two halves. People who have Lindsay's nails may have one of the following conditions: kidney disease

hemodialysis

renal issues

recent organ transplants Puffy nail fold Red and puffy skin around the nails is characteristic of puffy nail folds. The skin may appear inflamed. People may notice puffy nail folds if they have: infections

lupus

connective tissue disorders

When to see a doctor

Nail abnormalities can be a sign of different conditions that need medical attention and treatment.

Many nail abnormalities are harmless while some are signs of health conditions.

They are usually not the first signs but one of many symptoms, so people should pay attention to all of their body cues rather than just their nails.

Consult a doctor if you are worried about any of the following symptoms of nail abnormalities:

changes in nail shape, such as curling or clubbing

discoloration, such as dark or white streaks, or other changes in color

changes in thickness, such as thinning or thickening of nails

brittle nails

pitted nails

redness around nails

swelling around nails

pain around nails

bleeding around nails

nails that are separating from the skin

Preventing nail problems



Practicing good nail care may help prevent a range of nail abnormalities.

To prevent nail problems, people need to take care of their nails properly. Correct nail care practices include:

avoiding biting or tearing nails

avoiding pulling hangnails

trimming nails after bathing when they are soft

using good nail clippers or sharp manicure scissors

keeping the nails dry and clean

trimming nails straight, rounding the tips gently, and leaving the cuticles

using moisturizers often

avoiding long-term use of nail polish, nail polish removers, and artificial nails

only visiting professional nail technicians at certified salons for professional manicures and pedicures

Pay attention to any changes or problems, and seek medical attention when needed.

Outlook

Nail abnormalities can come in many forms, and the ones described here are just some signs and types of abnormalities a person may experience.

To determine the reason behind a nail abnormality, people should visit a doctor for diagnosis and treatment.