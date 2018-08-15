An intriguing deep dive into elephant genetics helps explain why they are less susceptible to cancer than humans. The answer comes in the form of a reanimated “zombie gene.”

Around 17 percent of people die from cancer, but the disease is not a problem restricted to humans; it affects a wide range of species.

From cats and dogs to fish and Tasmanian devils — even duck-billed dinosaurs seem to have been afflicted.

Interestingly, under 5 percent of elephants in captivity die from cancer. This is surprising because they live for an average of 70 years and have roughly 100 times as many cells.

Living a long life and having more cells can make cancer more likely to appear. This is due to the fact that each time a cell divides, its DNA is copied, which increases the possibility of errors. As these errors mount up over a long life, cancer is more likely to develop.

The more cells you have, the more opportunities that cancer has. For instance, taller people have a slightly higher cancer risk than shorter people, and the overall number of cells in their body may be part of the reason why.

So, within a species, the number of cells correlates with a greater cancer risk, but between species, this correlation does not appear. This is referred to as Peto’s paradox, named after the cancer epidemiologist Richard Peto who first described this conundrum in the 1970s.

Understanding just what makes larger species more resilient to cancer is both interesting and important; if we can understand how elephant cells outfox tumors, perhaps we can use that knowledge to help reduce humanity’s odds of cancer.