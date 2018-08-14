In glaucoma, pressure builds up inside the eye and damages the optic nerve, which leads to vision loss. However, scientists note that even in some people treated for the pressure buildup, who regain regular intraocular pressure, vision loss still occurs. New research finds out why that is.

Dr. Dong Feng Chen and his colleagues — at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge — were interested in learning why people with glaucoma who undergo treatments to lower their eye pressure are not always protected from progressive loss of eyesight.

Also, some people diagnosed with glaucoma do not, in fact, have abnormal pressure inside the eye.

So, the researchers suspected that the reason lay beyond the buildup of pressure on the optic nerve, and they turned their attention to the activity of immune cells in the eye.

Their findings — which appear in the journal Nature Communications — indicate that an immune response to bacterial exposure may actually drive loss of vision, and this discovery, the team hopes, could lead to better, more targeted treatments of this eye condition.

“Our work shows that there is hope for finding a cure for glaucoma, or even preventing its development entirely, if we can find a way to target this pathway,” explains Dr. Chen.

“Current glaucoma therapies,” the researcher goes on, “are designed solely to lower eye pressure; however, we’ve known that, even when patients with glaucoma are treated and their eye pressure returns to normal, they can still go on to have vision loss.”