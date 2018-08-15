What to do about vaginal cysts, sores, and bumps

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 15 Aug 2018
By Rachel Nall, RN, BSN, CCRN
Reviewed by
Sometimes, lumps and bumps develop on the vagina. These lumps and bumps can occur for a variety of reasons and can cause pain and discomfort.

They can appear on the internal part of the vagina or the external area, known as the vulva, which includes the labia.

What are the causes?

The following are the most common causes of vaginal lumps:

1. Vaginal cysts

Lumps on vagina
When cysts form on the vaginal wall, they can cause pain and discomfort.

Vaginal cysts are pocket or pouch-like projections on the vaginal wall.

There are a variety of different types of vaginal cysts.

Some cysts contain pus and others contain air or scar tissue.

The types of vaginal cyst include:

  • Bartholin's cysts: These are lumps on one or both sides of the vaginal opening.
  • Endometriosis cysts: Lumps of tissue form small cysts in the vagina.
  • Gartner's duct cysts: These cysts typically only form during pregnancy.
  • Vaginal inclusion cysts: These often result after trauma to the vaginal walls, such as after giving birth. Injury causes tissue to become trapped under the skin's surface, resulting in a cyst.

Some cysts may be large and painful, but most vaginal cysts are small and have no symptoms.

2. Vaginal polyps

Vaginal polyps are outgrowths of skin that doctors may also refer to as skin tags.

They usually do not require treatment unless they are painful or cause significant bleeding.

3. Vaginal warts

Vaginal warts are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is a sexually transmitted infection. HPV is also a risk factor for cancer.

It is not usually possible to feel warts inside the vagina, but it is possible to notice growths just outside the vaginal opening. Vaginal warts typically feel like small, irregular growths. It may be possible to see the warts by holding a mirror under the vagina.

The sexually transmitted infection herpes can also cause genital blisters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Sometimes, herpes lesions may resemble an ingrown hair or a pimple. Other times, they may have a sore or blister-like appearance.

4. Vaginal cancer

Rarely, vaginal cancer can cause lumps on the vagina. These lumps can grow due to the excess development of cancerous cells in the lining of the vagina's skin cells or the glandular cells located in the vagina.

Other symptoms of vaginal cancer include unusual vaginal bleeding or discharge. If cancer becomes advanced, symptoms may include constipation, pelvic pain, back pain, or leg swelling.

However, these symptoms do not necessarily mean a person has cancer; they are much more likely to be caused by another condition, such as an infection.

When to see a doctor

Lumps on vagina doctor appointment
A person should see a doctor if they notice any physical changes in the vaginal area.

Anyone that notices any changes in the vaginal area, such as lumps or bumps, should see a doctor.

It is especially important to see a doctor for lumps if they:

  • are bleeding
  • cause an unusual or foul-smelling discharge
  • are painful

Most lumps on the vagina do not require invasive treatments.

A doctor can evaluate vaginal bumps to determine if they need further treatment.

How are lumps on the vagina diagnosed?

To diagnose vaginal lumps or bumps, a doctor will likley examine the outside of the vagina as well as perform a physical examination.

A doctor may also take a swab from the lump and send it to a laboratory to test for the presence of any harmful cells.

To help with diagnosis, a doctor may request some imaging tests to see how large the lump or lumps may be. Imaging tests may include transvaginal ultrasound imaging or abdominal imaging.

What is a Bartholin's cyst?
What is a Bartholin's cyst?
A potential cause of a cyst on the vagina is a blockage of the Bartholin's gland, also known as a Bartholin's cyst. Learn more about the causes and potential treatment options here.
Read now

What are the treatment options?

Treatments for vaginal lumps depend upon the underlying cause:

Cysts

Lumps on vagina tampon
Using tampons may increase discomfort and disrupt healing.

If a vaginal cyst becomes infected, a doctor may prescribe antibiotics to reduce the effects of the infection.

A doctor may also recommend at-home treatments and lifestyle changes, such as:

  • Having a sitz bath: A sitz bath involves sitting in a few inches of warm water. A person can either sit in shallow water in their bathtub or buy a special type of sitz bath that fits into the toilet bowl.
  • Taking over-the-counter pain (OTC) relievers: These include medications, such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen.
  • Avoiding tight and non-breathable clothing: Wear underwear made with natural cotton fibers.
  • Avoiding sex and tampons: When a person has a painful or infected vaginal cyst, inserting a tampon or having sex may worsen symptoms and disrupt healing.

Lumps caused by HPV

A doctor cannot cure the HPV infection, but they can remove the warts if they are causing symptoms. Treatment includes freezing or using laser surgery to remove the warts.

Vaginal cancer

Doctors treat vaginal cancer in a variety of ways, depending on how far the cancer has progressed.

According to the American Cancer Society, if a person has pre-cancerous cells on their vagina, a doctor may recommend topical treatments to destroy the pre-cancerous cells or laser surgery to remove the pre-cancerous cells.

Invasive or more advanced vaginal cancers may require surgical removal.

Treatment may also include:

A doctor can also recommend individual treatments based on the underlying cause of lumps on the vagina.

Takeaway

Lumps on the vagina can be a normal occurrence.

Vaginal lumps are not usually painful. However, when lumps on the vagina grow too large, cause bleeding or pain, or result in infection, they might require treatment.

Anyone who develops vaginal lumps or experiences any other symptoms should see a doctor.

Related coverage

What can cause vaginal swelling? Vaginal swelling can occur for a range of different reasons. This article examines 14 reasons why a person may experience vaginal swelling, including, pregnancy, allergies and irritation, infections, and STIs. We also look at possible treatment options and identify when someone should see a doctor. Read now
What causes vaginal skin tags? Skin tags are common, harmless skin growths. They can appear all over the body, including near the vagina. In this article, we examine the possible causes of vaginal skin tags and what can be done to remove them. We also look at how to tell the difference between skin tags and genital warts, and when to see a doctor. Read now
How do you get rid of vaginal pimples? Learn about vaginal pimples and what causes them. Pimples in the genital area may be embarrassing, but they are often other pimples and caused by an allergen or infection of the hair follicles. In other instances, they may be more serious, including a sexually transmitted infection and a doctor should be seen? Read now
What is a vaginal cuff and what are the risks? A vaginal cuff is a closure made at the top of the vagina in the place of the cervix after a person has a hysterectomy. In this article, we look at the risks involved with having a vaginal cuff, and what to expect after having this surgery. We also look at recovery and complications. Read now
All you need to know about vaginal boils Learn about vaginal boils, which result in pus-filled lumps around a hair follicle. Included is detail on home remedies and when to see a doctor. Read now
Women's Health / Gynecology
Cancer / Oncology Dermatology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 15 August 2018.

    Visit our Women's Health / Gynecology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Women's Health / Gynecology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Nall, Rachel. "What to do about vaginal cysts, sores, and bumps." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 15 Aug. 2018. Web.
    15 Aug. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322782.php>

    APA
    Nall, R. (2018, August 15). "What to do about vaginal cysts, sores, and bumps." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Women's Health / Gynecology

Scroll to top