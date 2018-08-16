Bits of DNA that were once considered useless actually contain instructions for making molecules that help cancer spread, say scientists. Share on Pinterest What scientists thought was ‘junk DNA’ actually helps cancer spread. The molecules in question are called enhancer RNAs (eRNAs), and a new study conducted by the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) revealed that they keep cancer-promoting genes switched on. In earlier work, the scientists had unearthed thousands of eRNAs that colon cancer cells vigorously produce when they receive persistent signals from the immune system. Now, in a new paper that features in the journal Nature Structural & Molecular Biology, they explain how eRNAs interact with a “cancer disseminator” protein called BRD4. The study adds to growing evidence that so-called junk DNA harbors elements that are active in health and disease.

Junk DNA and noncoding RNA DNA is the biological blueprint for making an organism that passes from adults to their offspring when they reproduce. It contains codes that instruct cells how to make proteins, which are the working molecules that carry out cell functions. However, said blueprint does not act on its own. Another molecule called RNA copies the DNA code and translates it into protein-making instructions for the cell. It was once thought that the role of RNA molecules was only to transcribe DNA code into proteins. Increasing evidence, however, is revealing that in addition to these coding RNAs, there are noncoding RNAs that do many other jobs. In addition, some of the revelations concern the 98 percent or so of DNA that does not contain codes for making proteins, which was once called junk DNA for this reason. Noncoding RNAs can make and break molecules and fine-tune the production of proteins. Some even block harmful sequences of genetic code that entered our DNA from virus infections in our ancestors.