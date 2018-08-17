New research now published in the journal mSphere examines the effects of poor dental hygiene on the respiratory health of elderly Japanese people. The recent results shed light on the importance of the tongue microbiota for our respiratory health.

Good oral hygiene is particularly important for seniors' respiratory health, suggests a new study.

The new study was carried out by a team of Japanese-based scientists affiliated with the Kyushu University in Fukuoka.

Dr. Yoshihisa Yamashita, from the Division of Oral Health, Growth, and Development in the Faculty of Dental Science at Kyushu, is the corresponding author of the study.

As Dr. Yamashita and his colleagues explain in their paper, the oral microbiota is important for overall health because the bacteria we ingest affect every aspect of our health.

Medical News Today have reported on a number of studies highlighting the link between the gut microbiota and cancer, obesity, heart conditions, depression, anxiety, and other conditions.

Also, explain the authors of the new research, not only do the bacteria in our tongue microbiota reach our guts, but seniors are also particularly likely to inhale some of these microorganisms.

Problems such as difficulty swallowing and cough reflux may cause the elderly to accidentally inhale bacteria that could lead to pulmonary infections such as pneumonia.