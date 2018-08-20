Researchers have used maple leaf extract to create a skincare product that may soon prevent wrinkles in the same way that Botox does — but without injections.

Share on Pinterest Maple leaves may hold the key to anti-aging skincare products.

New research that was presented at the 256th National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society suggested that maple leaf extract could be used to prevent wrinkles.

Prof. Navindra P. Seeram, of the Department of Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, is the senior investigator of the study.

Prof. Seeram and colleagues decided to study the therapeutic properties of maple leaves. “Native Americans used leaves from red maple trees in their traditional system of medicine,” he explains, “so why should we ignore the leaves?”

Rigorous scientific studies have backed the health benefits of products derived from maple trees. Three years ago at the 253rd annual meeting of the American Chemical Society, one symposium called “Chemistry and Biological Effects of Maple Food Products” rounded up the latest research on maple’s effect on chronic inflammation.

Maple food products, researchers suggested, could relieve conditions such as metabolic syndrome and liver disease, as well as benefit brain health and help maintain a healthy gut. Also, maple tree products were found to contain as many as 65 beneficial antioxidants.

Now, the research carried out by Prof. Seeram and colleagues — presented this year by Hang Ma, a research associate in Prof. Seeram’s laboratory — delves into the dermatological benefits of maple leaf extract.