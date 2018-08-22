A new study has identified a way to interfere with cancer cells and prevent them from metastasizing. The key lies in shutting down the cell’s ability to take out the trash.

Share on Pinterest Cancer cells’ ability to divide and move around the body makes them difficult to find and destroy.

One of the most challenging aspects of cancer is its ability to metastasize.

Cancer cells can break away from their current position, travel through the body, and begin multiplying in new, distant locations.

Metastasis makes tumors difficult to find and to treat. Since metastasis is such a pivotal area of cancer research, scientists put a great deal of work into understanding how cancer does it.

A recent study, carried out by Michael J. Morgan, Ph.D., at the University of Colorado Cancer Center in Aurora, adds new detail to an already complex picture. The findings are published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The scientists were particularly interested in cellular garbage disposal. Morgan explains why this is, saying, “Highly metastatic cells leave their happy home and have all these stresses on them. One way that the cell is able to deal with stresses is through disposing of cellular wastes or damaged cell components and recycling them.”

If one interferes with this recycling process, metastasis can be blocked.

“When we turn off the activity of cellular structures called lysosomes,” says Morgan, “which a cell uses to do this recycling, the metastatic cells become unable to survive these stresses.”

Important in this recycling is autophagy, a natural process wherein the cell breaks down and recycles faulty parts of the cell.

Morgan and Andrew Thorburn — who helped with the recent research — are both considered experts on the topic of autophagy. Also involved was Dr. Dan Theodorescu, an expert in metastasis.