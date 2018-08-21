In light of the global relief efforts required after natural disasters, which have often called for blood transfusions, researchers are looking for effective ways of turning other blood types into the “universal donor,” blood type O.

Share on Pinterest Researchers press on with their quest for a safe and effective method to convert other blood types into type O, the ‘universal donor.’

According to the ABO blood group system , there are four main blood types in humans. These are A, B, AB, and O.

Of these, only O is a “universal donor,” meaning that a person with this blood type can safely donate blood to all the other groups.

Otherwise, people with type A can only donate to people with types A and AB, type B to types B and AB, and type AB only to other ABs.

Blood type compatibility is therefore very important in cases of mass disasters, when those affected need a constant supply of blood from compatible donors.

If there was an appropriately large supply of the “universal donor,” however, this would make it easier to attend to anyone in urgent need of a transfusion.

For years, researchers have been looking into effective ways of converting other blood types into type O by developing enzymes that would remove the antigens that make blood types A, B, and AB so “discriminating.”

Now, researchers from the University of British Columbia — with branches in both Vancouver and Kelowna, Canada — have presented the results of a new study at the 256th National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society, held in Boston, MA.

They explained that they may have found an effective and safe way of converting blood types A and B into type O: by using certain enzymes found in the gut.

“We have been particularly interested,” says study co-author Stephen Withers, “in enzymes that allow us to remove the A or B antigens from red blood cells,” adding: