Is vitamin E good for your hair?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 21 Aug 2018
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Vitamin E is a fat-soluble nutrient that is available from several food sources as well as in supplement form. Some people believe that vitamin E has a positive impact on hair health, although more research is necessary to support this theory.

In this article, we examine some of the apparent benefits of vitamin E for hair and look at what evidence supports them. We also explain how people can increase their intake of vitamin E and consider whether or not there are any risks or side effects.

What can vitamin E do for hair?

Vitamin e for hair
Vitamin E has natural antioxidant effects that could help to maintain hair growth.

People have claimed that vitamin E offers several benefits for hair health, but many of these claims lack rigorous scientific evidence to back them up.

Most of the claims about vitamin E's role in hair health relate to its antioxidant properties. These focus on the idea that it can reduce cell damage and improve hair growth.

We investigate some of the most common claims below.

Could help support a healthy scalp

Vitamin E may help support a healthy scalp and hair as it has natural antioxidant effects that could assist with maintaining hair growth.

The vitamin's antioxidant properties could help reduce the amount of oxidative stress and free radicals that cause the hair follicle cells in a person's scalp to break down.

Help prevent hair loss

There is some limited evidence to support the claim that vitamin E can help prevent hair loss.

A small research study using a total of 38 volunteers experiencing hair loss examined the role that vitamin E played in preventing this loss. The study found that one of the components of vitamin E did improve the hair growth of the volunteers compared with a placebo.

More research is still necessary to determine how vitamin E affects hair loss.

Increased shine

According to some people, vitamin E can help replenish shine that the hair loses as a result of damage. Chemicals, heat, and other styling products can all damage the hair.

A person can restore shine using oils, which provide an extra layer of protection to the skin and hair. Many manufacturers will add vitamin E to their products to help restore shine.

There is limited research on how effective vitamin E is at making the hair shinier again.

How to use or get more vitamin E

Vitamin E is a naturally occurring nutrient that is in certain foods. People can also find it in supplements and other products.

People can use the following methods to increase their vitamin E intake or apply more of this vitamin to the hair and scalp:

Shampoo and other hair products

Vitamin e shampoo for hair
Some shampoos and conditioners are fortified with vitamin E.

Several shampoos and conditioners contain vitamin E. People can wash their hair with vitamin E-fortified shampoo and conditioner as they would with regular products.

It is essential to follow the directions on the information label when using special products and supplements.

Fortified shampoos containing vitamin E and other nutrients are available to purchase online. Again, it is worth noting that there is little evidence to support their effectiveness in boosting hair health.

Improve overall diet

Vitamin E is present in several types of food. These include:

  • leafy greens
  • nuts and seeds
  • vegetable oil
  • fortified breakfast cereals

To increase their intake of vitamin E, people can eat foods that are naturally rich in this vitamin. Some good food sources of vitamin E include:

  • 1 tablespoon of wheat germ oil — 20.3 milligrams (mg)
  • 1 ounce (oz) of dry roasted sunflower seeds — 7.4 mg
  • 1 oz of dry roasted almonds — 6.8 mg
  • 2 tablespoons of peanut butter — 2.9 mg
  • half a cup of boiled spinach — 1.9 mg
  • half a cup of boiled broccoli — 1.2 mg

Experts generally consider increasing the intake of foods that contain vitamin E to be safe.

Use of supplements

Vitamin E supplements are often available in specialty shops and the pharmacy section of various stores.

People taking vitamin E should always use it according to the directions. They should also take it with food as it is a fat-soluble vitamin.

Supplements contain a synthetic form of vitamin E. According to the Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS), people need around 50 percent more synthetic vitamin E than naturally occurring vitamin E to get the same health benefits.

It is best to speak to a doctor before taking vitamin E supplements because too much vitamin E may be harmful.

Vitamin E oils

Certain oils contain an infusion of vitamin E. People should mix these oils with a carrier oil if the manufacturers have not already diluted them. This will help prevent skin irritation.

Although it is possible to apply vitamin E oils directly to the scalp, infused oils may not be the best choice for most people as they are expensive and can be difficult to use.

Ten benefits of vitamin E oil
Ten benefits of vitamin E oil
Vitamin E oil has many alleged health benefits, including wound healing and itch reduction. Learn more about 10 suggested benefits here.
Read now

Are there any risks or side effects?

Vitamin e for hair supplements
Vitamin E supplements may interfere with other medications.

Scientists are still studying the effects of vitamin E on health. According to the ODS, studies indicate that vitamin E is not effective in preventing or treating cancer. The organization also noted that vitamin E does not protect against heart disease.

Taking vitamin E supplements may be harmful to health as they can interfere with certain medications, including chemotherapies.

It is also possible for a person to take in too much vitamin E using supplements. Therefore, it is vital to follow the recommendation of the manufacturer or a doctor regarding dosage.

This is not to say that vitamin E is not an important nutrient for overall, skin, and hair health. Many health and beauty manufacturers use vitamin E in their cosmetic and hair products to help promote healthy skin and hair.

Though many believe it to be beneficial, the addition of vitamin E to dermatology products is not without its critics. For example, a 2016 study examined the role of vitamin E in dermatology and concluded that it is hard to determine the exact effects of vitamin E on skin and hair.

The authors believe that more research is necessary to confirm suitable doses and prove the overall effectiveness of vitamin E.

Takeaway

There is little doubt that vitamin E is an important nutrient that the body needs. A person can typically meet their daily requirement without a special diet or supplements.

Scientists need to carry out more research to determine what exactly vitamin E does for the hair.

Related coverage

Vitamins: What are they and what do they do? Vitamins are essential to life, but what are they and why do we need them? Here is an overview of the different types of vitamins. Read now
How to use essential oils for hair growth Many essential oils show promise for promoting hair growth, including peppermint, bergamot, and jojoba oil. In this article, we look at the best essential oils for hair growth and provide tips on how to use them to get the greatest benefits. We also consider whether there are any risks involved. Read now
How do I stop my hair from being dry? Many people have problems with their hair becoming brittle or dry. Medical conditions may be the cause, but it is often down to lifestyle or personal hygiene habits. Potential remedies are diverse and often simple, and we give 12 here, including oils and plant products that make good conditioners and hair masks. Read now
When is the best time to take vitamins? Vitamins and nutrients are essential to good health, but the time of day at which they are taken can make a difference to their effectiveness. When is the best time to take dietary supplements? This MNT Knowledge Center article explores the best times of day to take different types of vitamin as well as the risks. Read now
What are the symptoms of low vitamin E? Vitamin E is essential, and it is stored in the liver before being released into the bloodstream. Deficiency is rare and usually the result of an underlying condition. Low levels can lead to problems seeing, walking, and fighting off illness, among other issues. Learn to prevent and treat a vitamin E deficiency here. Read now
Dermatology
Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine Nutrition / Diet

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 21 August 2018.

    Visit our Dermatology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Dermatology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "Is vitamin E good for your hair?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 21 Aug. 2018. Web.
    21 Aug. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322836.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2018, August 21). "Is vitamin E good for your hair?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Dermatology

Scroll to top